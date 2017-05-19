Everything-You-Need-To-Know Primer For 60 Minutes Show on OC Snitch Scandal
|
Tony Rackauckas, Orange County's scandal-scarred District Attorney
Kevin McVeigh / OC Weekly
Producers at 60 Minutes announced this week they will air a May 21 CBS broadcast that will include a feature on Orange County's notorious jailhouse informant scandal.
The controversy is sensational but also complex, especially given strenuous cover-up efforts by District Attorney Tony Rackauckas and Sheriff Sandra Hutchens, two unapologetic politicians.
(You can watch a preview clip of the show's OC segment HERE.)
So, we've collected a series of articles from various news outlets to aid the show's viewers understand what has become one of California's most embarrassing, ongoing criminal justice disasters.
Here you go:
How Tony Rackauckas Took A Slam Dunk Death Penalty Case And Turned It Into His Wore Crisis, OC Weekly;
With Deputies Refusing To Testify Under Oath in Snitch Scandal, It's Time For A Federal Probe, OC Weekly;
The Orange County Informant Scandal Just Got A Lot Nuttier, The Washington Post;
|
Luke McGarry / OC Weekly
Who Wants To Free A Southern California Serial Killer? Orange County DA Tony Rackauckas, OC Weekly;
Anatomy of a Snitch Scandal: How Orange County Prosecutors Covered Up Rampant Misuse of Jailhouse Informants, The Intercept;
OC Sheriff Sandra Hutchens Refuses to Surrender Death Penalty Case Records, OC Weekly;
|
Jeff Drew / OC Weekly
Another Secret Cache of Notes on Jail Informants Surface in Orange County Snitch Scandal, Huffington Post;
Meet OC & LA Law Enforcement's Favorite Rats, OC Weekly;
District Attorney Tony Rackauckas Picks Watchdog With Troubling Ties, OC Weekly;
|
Bob Aul / OC Weekly
In Orange County's Courthouse Scandals, Prosecutors and Sheriff United in Cover-Ups, OC Weekly;
How OC Law Enforcement Locked Up An Innocent 14-Year-Old Boy For Two Years, OC Weekly;
California Justices Hand DA Tony Rackauckas His Latest Embarrassment, OC Weekly;
|
Luke McGarry / OC Weekly
Jailhouse Informant Scandal Is Rocking Criminal Justice System In Orange County, KABC News Los Angeles;
Accused Murderer Awaits Execution While OC Prosecutors Hide Exculpatory Evidence, OC Weekly;
Judge Vacates Jail Informant Secrecy Order Two Days After Critical OC Weekly Article, OC Weekly;
|
Bob Aul / OC Weekly
New Mysteries Mount in Old Murder Case "Solved" by DA Tony Rackauckas, OC Weekly;
Hidden Injustice: County Counsel Works To Keep OC's Snitch Scandal Under Wraps, OC Weekly;
DA Tony Rackauckas Still Hopes "Luck" Stories Explain Away OC Snitch Scandal, OC Weekly;
|
Dustin Ames / OC Weekly
Judge Goethals: If Somebody Destroys Jailhouse Snitch Records, They're Going To Jail, Orange County Register;
DA Tony Rackauckas Bullies Judges Who Slammed Cheating in Death Penalty Case, OC Weekly;
Police Doctored Report, Prosecutor Lied in Wild Attempted Murder Case Near Disneyland, OC Weekly.
|
Bob Aul / OC Weekly
