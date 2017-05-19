menu

Everything-You-Need-To-Know Primer For 60 Minutes Show on OC Snitch Scandal

Convicted Molesters and Enabler, Accused Child Rapist, Porn Collector and More


    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Everything-You-Need-To-Know Primer For 60 Minutes Show on OC Snitch Scandal

Friday, May 19, 2017 at 10:10 a.m.
By R. Scott Moxley
Tony Rackauckas, Orange County's scandal-scarred District Attorney
Tony Rackauckas, Orange County's scandal-scarred District Attorney
Kevin McVeigh / OC Weekly
Producers at 60 Minutes announced this week they will air a May 21 CBS broadcast that will include a feature on Orange County's notorious jailhouse informant scandal.

The controversy is sensational but also complex, especially given strenuous cover-up efforts by District Attorney Tony Rackauckas and Sheriff Sandra Hutchens, two unapologetic politicians.

(You can watch a preview clip of the show's OC segment HERE.)

So, we've collected a series of articles from various news outlets to aid the show's viewers understand what has become one of California's most embarrassing, ongoing criminal justice disasters.

Here you go:

How Tony Rackauckas Took A Slam Dunk Death Penalty Case And Turned It Into His Wore Crisis, OC Weekly;

With Deputies Refusing To Testify Under Oath in Snitch Scandal, It's Time For A Federal Probe, OC Weekly;

The Orange County Informant Scandal Just Got A Lot Nuttier, The Washington Post;

Everything-You-Need-To-Know Primer For 60 Minutes Show on OC Snitch Scandal (2)
Luke McGarry / OC Weekly

Who Wants To Free A Southern California Serial Killer? Orange County DA Tony Rackauckas, OC Weekly;

Anatomy of a Snitch Scandal: How Orange County Prosecutors Covered Up Rampant Misuse of Jailhouse Informants, The Intercept;

OC Sheriff Sandra Hutchens Refuses to Surrender Death Penalty Case Records, OC Weekly;

Everything-You-Need-To-Know Primer For 60 Minutes Show on OC Snitch Scandal
Jeff Drew / OC Weekly

Another Secret Cache of Notes on Jail Informants Surface in Orange County Snitch Scandal, Huffington Post;

Meet OC & LA Law Enforcement's Favorite Rats, OC Weekly;

District Attorney Tony Rackauckas Picks Watchdog With Troubling Ties, OC Weekly;

Everything-You-Need-To-Know Primer For 60 Minutes Show on OC Snitch Scandal (3)
Bob Aul / OC Weekly

In Orange County's Courthouse Scandals, Prosecutors and Sheriff United in Cover-Ups, OC Weekly;

How OC Law Enforcement Locked Up An Innocent 14-Year-Old Boy For Two Years, OC Weekly;

California Justices Hand DA Tony Rackauckas His Latest Embarrassment, OC Weekly;

Everything-You-Need-To-Know Primer For 60 Minutes Show on OC Snitch Scandal (4)
Luke McGarry / OC Weekly

Jailhouse Informant Scandal Is Rocking Criminal Justice System In Orange County, KABC News Los Angeles;

Accused Murderer Awaits Execution While OC Prosecutors Hide Exculpatory Evidence, OC Weekly;

Judge Vacates Jail Informant Secrecy Order Two Days After Critical OC Weekly Article, OC Weekly;

Everything-You-Need-To-Know Primer For 60 Minutes Show on OC Snitch Scandal (5)
Bob Aul / OC Weekly

New Mysteries Mount in Old Murder Case "Solved" by DA Tony Rackauckas, OC Weekly;

Hidden Injustice: County Counsel Works To Keep OC's Snitch Scandal Under Wraps, OC Weekly;

DA Tony Rackauckas Still Hopes "Luck" Stories Explain Away OC Snitch Scandal, OC Weekly;

Everything-You-Need-To-Know Primer For 60 Minutes Show on OC Snitch Scandal (7)EXPAND
Dustin Ames / OC Weekly

Judge Goethals: If Somebody Destroys Jailhouse Snitch Records, They're Going To Jail, Orange County Register;

DA Tony Rackauckas Bullies Judges Who Slammed Cheating in Death Penalty Case, OC Weekly;

Police Doctored Report, Prosecutor Lied in Wild Attempted Murder Case Near Disneyland, OC Weekly.

Everything-You-Need-To-Know Primer For 60 Minutes Show on OC Snitch Scandal
Bob Aul / OC Weekly
R. Scott Moxley
R. Scott Moxley’s award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades. An angry congressman threatened to break Moxley’s knee caps. A dirty sheriff promised his critical reporting was irrelevant and then landed in prison. Corporate crooks won’t take his calls. Murderous gangsters mad-dogged him in court. The U.S. House of Representatives debated his work. Pusillanimous cops have left hostile messages using fake names. Federal prosecutors credited his stories for the arrest of a doctor who sold fake medicine to dying patients. And a frantic state legislator literally caught sleeping with lobbyists sprinted down state capital hallways to evade his questions in Sacramento. Moxley has won Journalist of the Year honors at the Los Angeles Press Club and been named Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the LA Society of Professional Journalists.

