UCI Law's Michele Goodwin Reports from Front Lines of War on Women's Bodies

A respected UC Irvine law school professor on Saturday afternoon discusses the impact of the abortion "conscience clause" on the critically important separation of church and state.

Michele Goodwin, the Chancellor’s Professor of Law at UCI School of Law, is scheduled to speak at the 1:45 p.m. Irvine Ranch Water District gathering of the Orange County chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Regarded as one of the world’s leading authorities on the regulation of medicine, science and biotechnology, Goodwin discusses the “conscience clause” bill that Congress passed to allow any individual opposed to abortion to refuse to perform the procedure.

The hits keep coming when it comes to abortion rights. The full House of Representatives on Thursday passed a joint resolution that nullifies an Obama administration regulation that guaranteed Planned Parenthood receives Title X money in every state. The joint resolution does not prohibit Title X money from going to Planned Parenthood but does allow each individual state to decide whether the women's health and family planning nonprofit receives any of the money in that individual state.

Goodwin can intelligently tackle these recent developments as she is the founder and director of the Center for Biotechnology and Global Health Policy at UCI School of Law and its internationally acclaimed Reproductive Justice Initiative. Her publications include five books and more than 70 articles and book chapters on law’s regulation of the human body, including civil and criminal regulation of pregnancy and reproduction, reproductive technologies, human trafficking (for organs, sex, and marriage), and tissue and organ transplantation.

The public is welcome and admission is free to the event, but it's first come, first served when it comes to seating. The water district opens its Community Room at 15500 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, to organizations as a public service but does not endorse or support any groups' cause or activities.

