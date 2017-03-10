MUFON's Newport Beach Leader Speaks at "They Are Among Us" Gathering

Make my UFO the P. Funk. Casablanca Records

The Newport Beach man who leads the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) is among the speakers during three days of events near LAX dedicated to the aliens who are among us—not the aliens who have Donald Trump's panties in a bunch but the extraterrestrial beings who inspire our movies, comic books and nightmares.

Jan C. Harzan, executive director of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) lectures on "Evidence of Extraterrestrial Contact from the MUFON Files" from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the They Are Among Us gathering at Holiday Inn Los Angeles International Airport. Harzan then returns to join the "They Are Among Us Part 2" panel discussion from 7-10 p.m. Saturday.

The "They Are Among Us Part 1" panel convenes from 7-10 tonight. The convention actually opens at 10 a.m. with an "Opening Gates of Consciousness Ceremony, where New Humanity Movement founder Saeed David Farman gives the opening speech, Valerie Elster delivers a special cosmic message, Edwin Harkness Spina leads a special group healing, Dr. Ron Holman shares a special opening prayer and "International Healer" Aurora Buchanan grants a healing.

These are also among the opening day speakers to be introduced, as are Michael Cremo, Dr. Jere Rivera Dugenio, Steven D. Kelley, Sel Sarkin, Alan Bedian, Eric Dadmehr, Michael R. Minnehan, Divojananda, Annelise Balfour, Michelle Anderson, Maura Malini Hoffman, Heather, Jennifer Montero Powers and Kaisi Berick. Click here for the full lineup and ticket information for events through Sunday.

Jan C. Harzan Courtesy of MUFON

Harzan is a UCLA School of Engineering graduate who spent 37 years with IBM in sales and marketing. He was an IBM branch manager in Orange County, and IBM services executive in Vancouver, Canada, and he spent his last 14 years with IBM as a senior project executive managing large outsourcing accounts with the likes of Boeing, Disney and Technicolor.

His interest in UFOs began at age 8 when he read an article on Donald Keyhole and the National Investigations Committee On Aerial Phenomena in Argosy magazine. Harzan and his brother spent the next two years studying UFOs before deciding to build a flying saucer with electromagnetic propulsion, which they believed was the key to how these craft were able to travel such great distances.

Harzan claims that while they were in the middle of their project, they were visited by a real UFO, no more than 30 feet from them, with no visible means of propulsion other than making a humming noise before shooting off over the horizon. That propelled Harzan to unlock the secret of the technology of these craft, believing it could be the breakthrough to revolutionizing transportation and energy on Earth. This quest is what sent him to the UCLA School of Engineering, where he received his B.S. in Nuclear Engineering.

He began attending MUFON meetings in 1991. Four years later, he was appointed as state section director of MUFON Orange County, and in 2001 he was elected to the MUFON Business Board. As a board member, Harzan is credited with leading MUFON's strategic planning, which led to the organization's current mission statement and goals, and creating the Case Management System used for UFO reporting, tracking and investigative follow-up. He was named executive director of MUFON on Aug. 1, 2013.

Since taking charge, he has shifted the MUFON focus to documenting cases of possible extraterrestrial contact with a focus on taking the UFO subject mainstream. During his presentations Saturday, Harzan is to share MUFON's inner workings, detail his own close encounter with a UFO and present "the best cases of Structured UFO craft from the MUFON Files that will impress even the toughest skeptic."

When Harzan's eyes are on the ground, he resides in Newport Beach with his wife Annette and their two children.

