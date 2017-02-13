menu

There is a Second Santa Ana Sunday Night Murder Cops Think has Gang Ties

Monday, February 13, 2017 at 11:52 a.m.
By Matt Coker
There is a Second Santa Ana Sunday Night Murder Cops Think has Gang Ties
Santa Ana Police Homicide Unit detectives are dealing with a second fatal shooting from Sunday night that  they believe is gang-related.

We reported earlier on the man who was believed to be shot dead near 800 W. Cubbon Street some time before 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple calls sent cops to an alley behind 620 E. Pine St., Santa Ana, around 10:40 p.m., when a man was found down from a gunshot wound, according to Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

That's less than a mile and a half from the Cubbon Street location.

Orange County Fire Authority paramedics also responded and pronounced the unidentified male deceased at 10:55 p.m., the police department spokesman said.

"The case appears to be gang-related," says Bertagna, who did not indicate whether the two shootings appear to be related. "SAPD homcide detectives are investigating and attempting to locate witnesses."

If that is you or you have relevant information, contact the SAPD Homicide Unit at 714.245.8390.

Did you know that the Santa Ana Police Department offers monetary rewards to anyone with information leading to the arrest of gang homicide suspects? This program applies to gang-related homicides committed within the City of Santa Ana and reward amounts can range from $100 to $50,000. To participate, call 714.245.8648 or visit www.ci.santa-ana.ca.us/pd/gang_homicide_reward.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

