The Beached Whale Known as Tony Rackauckas [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
|
Luke McGarry
Late last month, the Orange County Register ran no less than three stories on a beached humpbacked whale named Scarlet that turned up dead near Newport Pier. It was a sad story, but still: three articles? Those Register readers sure have fucked-up priorities in this world, you know?
Here at OC Weekly, we're running just one beached whale story: this one. Artist Luke McGarry is too much of a savage to offer an artist's statement, so we'll just repeat what art director Dustin Ames said upon receiving the cartoon: "SAVAGE!!!"
