Wonder if Steve Bannon and Khizr Khan flew out together?
Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia Commons (left); Voice of America

A Tale of Two Speeches Starring Steve Bannon and Khizr Khan

Matt Coker | October 23, 2017 | 10:01am
AA

On Friday, ex-White House chief strategist, Breitbart News executive chairman and life-size Evil Dead villain cut-out Steve Bannon addressed about 500 Republicans attending the California GOP Fall Convention at the Anaheim Marriott.

The next day—and about a block away—Gold Star Father, 2016 national Democratic Party convention speaker and Trump truther Khizr Khan addressed about 350 stewards attending the National Union of Healthcare Workers at the Sheraton Park Hotel.

Here is one of the things Khan said during his speech:

“When so much of this nation is worried about the direction of this nation, we will set it right, we will fix it, we will change the course.”

Let’s contrast that with something Bannon said during his appearance:

“It’s always darkest before the dawn. The permanent political class who control this country and the progressive Democrats who sit on the other side of that are not just going to give this country back. You’re going to have to take it back!”

All four Orange County GOP Members of Congress–Reps. Ed Royce (R-Brea), Darrell Issa (R-Vista), Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) and Dana Rohrabacher (R-Servicing Putin)–were not in attendance for a 40-minute Bannon address that produced three standing ovations, reports his own Breitbart News.

“It was an action speech,” informed Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform. “It was a call to war.”

Hopefully not one that creates more Gold Star Fathers.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

