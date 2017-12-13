 


Mom Held in Infant's Death; Man's Suspicious Death Also InvestigatedEXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

Mom Held in Infant's Death; Man's Suspicious Death Also Investigated

Matt Coker | December 13, 2017 | 10:06am
AA

Police in Garden Grove and Westminster on Tuesday began investigations of separate suspicious deaths, one of a young man and the other of an infant boy.

At 4:50 p.m., Garden Grove cops were sent to 10080 Garden Grove Blvd. about a person down. Officers arrived to find the body of man on the property at the abandoned construction site, which includes a multi-story unfinished steel framed structure on the Garden Grove Festival Square premises in a busy retail district.

"Detectives observed trauma on the victim and at this point they are investigating this as a suspicious death," says Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney. "The cause of death will be determined by the coroner."  

The unidentified victim is described as Hispanic or white, 19-25 years old with an average build. Anyone with information about him, how he died or how he wound up at the construction site is asked to call Garden Grove Police Homicide Detective Steve Heine at 714.741.5422. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855.847.6227 (1-855-TIP-OCCS).

Hours later, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Westminster Police Department was called by a man who said his girlfriend was acting strangely and that their 4-month-old boy was unresponsive and not breathing, says Commander Cameron Knauerhaze, the agency's spokesman.

Officers arrived at a home in the 15000 block of Coronado Street to find the baby with traumatic injuries, says Knauerhaze, who adds the boy was revived there but later died at a local hospital.

Back at the home, Thi Nhat Ha Nguyen, the child's 29-year-old mother, was placed under arrest, according to Knauerhaze, who noted there are no other suspects and that the couple had no other children.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

