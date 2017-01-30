Surfing Magazine Wipes Out

EXPAND R.I.P. Surfing Magazine

After more than half a century on newsstands, Surfing Magazine has wiped out.

Publisher TEN (The Enthusiast Network) made the Sophie's Choice of keeping Surfer magazine going, and some of Surfing Magazine's editorial staff will bleed into the other publication. TEN, which is based in El Segundo, will also keep a Santa Ana office.

Surfing Magazine was highly respected right up until the end, as it was the official magazine of both the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing and the National Scholastic Surfing Association.

What was originally titled International Surfing Magazine was founded in 1964 by Orange County surfwear executive Dick Graham, who would become editor/publisher/writer/photographer, and fellow shutterbug Leroy Grannis, who The New York Times once hailed as the "godfather of surf photography."

John Severson created Surfer in Orange County around the same time, and both magazines competed with one another for years.

September 2016 issue Surfing Magazine

Graham and Grannis' publication was acquired by New York magazine publisher Adrian B. Lopez, who relocated Surfing Magazine to the East Coast but eventually brought it back to Southern California.