Surfing Magazine Wipes Out
|
R.I.P.
Surfing Magazine
After more than half a century on newsstands, Surfing Magazine has wiped out.
Publisher TEN (The Enthusiast Network) made the Sophie's Choice of keeping Surfer magazine going, and some of Surfing Magazine's editorial staff will bleed into the other publication. TEN, which is based in El Segundo, will also keep a Santa Ana office.
Surfing Magazine was highly respected right up until the end, as it was the official magazine of both the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing and the National Scholastic Surfing Association.
What was originally titled International Surfing Magazine was founded in 1964 by Orange County surfwear executive Dick Graham, who would become editor/publisher/writer/photographer, and fellow shutterbug Leroy Grannis, who The New York Times once hailed as the "godfather of surf photography."
John Severson created Surfer in Orange County around the same time, and both magazines competed with one another for years.
Graham and Grannis' publication was acquired by New York magazine publisher Adrian B. Lopez, who relocated Surfing Magazine to the East Coast but eventually brought it back to Southern California.
Australian millionaire Clyde Packer bought the magazine in 1980, after settling in Laguna Beach, and Surfing was published out of a San Clemente office for 15 years.
Both Surfing and Surfer were acquired in 2001 by Primedia, who sold them in 2007 to supermarket magnate Ron Burkle's Source Interlink.
That company went belly up in 2014 before reemerging as TEN in 2015, when the Santa Ana office opened.
A Surfing Magazine Facebook page admission that "It's our last hurrah!" was met with a Jeff Spicoli-worthy send-off from one Larry Lujan last Wednesday afternoon:
"Later days-better lays."
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Colorado Avalanche
TicketsTue., Jan. 31, 7:00pm
-
PBR: Professional Bull Riders Built Ford Tough Series.
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 7:45pm
-
Premium Level Seating: PBR: Built Ford Tough Series
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 7:45pm
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Feb. 11, 6:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!