Pete Kalamaris Accused of Being "Navy War Hero" Liar Liar Pants on Fire

Democrats are "Russian" to Spread The Rohrabacher Conspiracy


Pete Kalamaris Accused of Being "Navy War Hero" Liar Liar Pants on Fire

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 5:17 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Pete Kalamaris Accused of Being "Navy War Hero" Liar Liar Pants on Fire
Pete Kalamaris loves him some Donald Trump.

Positive posts about The Donald, guns and the bible—and negative ones about Hillary Clinton, liberals and the media—are plastered all over the 54-year-old Corona del Mar resident's social media sites.

You also find some pro-military nods, although not as many as you'd expect for a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and Desert Storm veteran.

Then again, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office, Kalamaris is not a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and Desert Storm veteran—or at least there is no record that he is.

Indeed, he is scheduled to be arraigned today for allegedly committing perjury and falsely representing himself as a war veteran with an extensive military background and experience to land a job. His LinkedIn page touts 22 years of IT experience, and based on the positions listed there he certainly seemed to bounce around between several data-management jobs over that span.

Before December 2016, Kalamaris is claimed by the OCDA to have applied for and received a high-level paying job with a six-figure salary based on his purported education and military experience.

On Dec. 6 of that year, he is accused of filing a declaration in a civil case claiming he was wrongfully terminated from his job. Under penalty of perjury, Kalamaris is accused of claiming in court papers of not only being a Naval Academy grad and Desert Storm vet but that he served in the Navy for 22 years, was a fighter pilot, reached the rank of commander and earned an MBA from an esteemed university.

Further, prosecutors allege, he attached forged copies of Naval Academy transcripts, a bachelor of science degree and photos of himself wearing a Navy uniform and medals of distinction. But he actually did not earn any of those, charges the OCDA, which adds the Naval Academy has no record of Kalamaris ever attending there, let alone graduating.

He was charged Aug. 18 with two felony counts of perjury, two felony counts of forgery, falsifying documents and impersonating a veteran to defraud. If convicted, he could get 7 1/2 years in state prison.

Then again, Trump could pardon him.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

