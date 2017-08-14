menu

Nathan Stanek Death in Orange Investigated as Homicide

ATMurder: Man found Shot Dead Near Garden Grove Bank's ATM


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Nathan Stanek Death in Orange Investigated as Homicide

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 7:16 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nathan Stanek Death in Orange Investigated as HomicideEXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A A

The death of a 29-year-old man, who was found in a pickup truck in a parking lot Friday morning, is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Orange Police Department.

The county coroner identified the victim as Nathan Stanek but no city of residence was provided.

The coroner gave the time of death as the same time police say they were notified about the dead body: 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Stanek was in a blue 1994 Ford Ranger with a white camper shell. Police say it was parked in the 100 block of South Olive Street in Orange; the coroner gave the place of death as 170 S. Olive St.

No cause of death has been released, but police say they are treating it as a homicide and ask anyone with helpful information to call Orange PD at 714.744.7444.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >