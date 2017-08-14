Nathan Stanek Death in Orange Investigated as Homicide
|
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
The death of a 29-year-old man, who was found in a pickup truck in a parking lot Friday morning, is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Orange Police Department.
The county coroner identified the victim as Nathan Stanek but no city of residence was provided.
The coroner gave the time of death as the same time police say they were notified about the dead body: 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Stanek was in a blue 1994 Ford Ranger with a white camper shell. Police say it was parked in the 100 block of South Olive Street in Orange; the coroner gave the place of death as 170 S. Olive St.
No cause of death has been released, but police say they are treating it as a homicide and ask anyone with helpful information to call Orange PD at 714.744.7444.
