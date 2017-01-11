menu

Son and Father Held in Probe of Online Laguna Beach City Council Threats

FBI Agent Admits Best Buy-Recovered Photo 'Not Exactly' Child Porn in Case Against Doctor


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Son and Father Held in Probe of Online Laguna Beach City Council Threats

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:57 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Robert Mason Ross (left) and his son Michael James Ross
Robert Mason Ross (left) and his son Michael James Ross
Laguna Beach Police Department
A A

A father and son have been arrested as a result of a craigslist ad that allegedly threatened the Laguna Beach City Council.

Michael James Ross, the 33-year-old who was identified as the suspect who placed the online advertisement, was arrested Monday on suspicion of making criminal threats and threatening public officials.

After serving a search warrant at Ross’ home in the 21500 block of Tree Top Lane, members of the Laguna Beach Police Department and Orange County sheriff’s SWAT team reportedly found six rifles, a semiautomatic handgun and more than 100 boxes of ammunition.

The discovery led to the arrest of Robert Mason Ross, a longtime Laguna Beach resident and Michael’s 75-year-old father, for allegedly being a convicted felon is possession of firearms.

Upcoming Events

Patch has the scoop on the arrests.

The ad that led city employees to contact police was posted earlier this month and titled, “Going to Laguna Beach city council with My Gillie suit.” A ghillie suit is camouflage clothing used for hunting and Duck Dynasty wardrobe.

Besides five different photos of a man in camouflage with an automatic rifle hiding in the brush, the ad included the words: “I am warning the city council that I am going to show up with my gillie suit, to remove these tyrants from office, in 2017. Call the police and the city, council and tell them I am coming to end this corruption, from the Laguna Beach City Council, once and for all. Hahahahahaha, you are going down now."

City Council members obtained restraining orders against the Rosses, who are now forbidden from getting near City Hall and the politicians. Still, in deference to safety, two uniformed police officers attend Wednesday night’s council meeting.

The father and son were being held in lieu of $250,000 bail each, although Michael Ross at least had bailed out as of press time.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >