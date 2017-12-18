So Many Daughters Preyed Upon in the Latest Depraved Roundup

A 51-year-old man was sentenced to 219 years and four months to life in state prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting four girls over the course of 17 years.

Martin Rodriguez Garcia OCDA

Martin Rodriguez Garcia of Las Vegas, Nevada, will likely never leave prison, but if he does he must register as a sex offender of life, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office (OCDA). He'd been found guilty by a jury on Nov. 29 on 15 counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14, two of assault with the intent to commit rape, assault with the intent to commit digital penetration, lewd acts upon a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child. He had been in a position of trust with the four girls, whose ages ranged from 6 to 14 years old at the time of the repeated sexual assaults between 1994 and 2011. Four years later, one girl reported the crimes to the Huntington Beach Police Department, which led to an investigation and the arrest of Garcia in Las Vegas.

Dr. Larry Nassar Michigan State University

Lawrence Gerard Nassar of Holt, Michigan, also must register as a sex offender and be monitored for life should he ever be released from custody, under the order of U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff. Nassar pleaded guilty in July to receiving child pornography in 2004, possessing child pornography from 2003 to 2016, and destroying and concealing evidence in 2016 when he correctly figured out law enforcement was on his tail. Nassar is also a defendant in lawsuits filed in Orange County Superior Court and beyond on behalf of former female members of the U.S. national gymnastics team. Attorney John Manly, the partner at Manly, Stewart, and Finaldi of Irvine representing former gymnasts, alleges that the sports' governing body and its star coach, Bela Karolyi, created an atmosphere that allowed Nassar, the team doctor, to sexually abuse girls for decades with no one finding out. His signature move? Sticking an ungloved finger into a girl's vagina, unsupervised, and calling it "therapy." Manly and three of his clients, including Jeanette Antolin of Huntington Beach, appeared in a 60 Minutes report on the cases. They have also received excellent coverage from the Orange County Register's Scott M. Reid, As part of a plea agreement in the federal case, Nassar agreed not to oppose a sentencing enhancement for engaging in a pattern of activity involving the sexual abuse or exploitation of minors. In announcing the sentence, Judge Neff left no doubt that “maximum potential penalties are in order here.” She found the case “unique.” The images Nassar collected were numerous and “like none other that I’ve seen.” She expressed dismay that Nassar was a doctor and was troubled by the thought that he might have “felt omnipotent” for getting away with sexually assaulting his victims when their mothers were in the room. “I am a mom. I cannot imagine [the anguish those mothers must feel],” said Neff, who also chastised Nassar for violating the most basic tenant of medicine: “Do no harm.” U.S. Attorney Birge said after the sentencing, “Today was a day of reckoning for Larry Nassar. He more than deserves this punishment for what he did. He consumed child pornography on a massive scale. We found 37,000 images of child pornography on his computers. Insatiable hunger of that nature simply encourages those who produce such images to continue to sexually exploit children. Compounding his danger to the public, Nassar was an insidious hands-on child predator in his own right. He took advantage of family friendships. And he treated his license to practice medicine as a license to sexually molest children. Thanks to the brave victims who came forward, we learned the full scope of his depravity. The breadth and dark depth of his heinous acts are extraordinary.” While not with the U.S. gymnastics team, Nassar worked at Michigan State University. “I want to thank those involved at the FBI in Detroit and Los Angeles, Michigan State University Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their tireless work to bring Nassar to justice," said David P. Gelios, special agent in charge, Detroit Division of the FBI. "This punishment of a man who once held a position of trust and enjoyed the trust and respect of many should serve as a warning to those who prey upon and sexually exploit children that there will be severe consequences for crimes of this nature. My thoughts are with all the victims whose lives have been forever impacted.”

Johnny Lawrence Johnson OCDA

Johnny Lawrence Johnson was done in by a Disneyland supervisor who saw on a camera the sex act the 11-year-old girl was performing on the Long Beach resident in a buggy going through the Haunted Mansion's graveyard scene. He'd begun molesting her when she was age 9. Johnson was convicted last month of four felony counts of lewd acts on a child younger than 14 and two felony counts of having sex with a child 10 or younger.

Brandon Antwan Hunter OCDA

Brandon Antwan Hunter of Las Vegas pleaded guilty Dec. 11 to felony human trafficking of a minor, pimping a minor, pandering a minor over 16 by procuring and unlawful sexual intercourse, and besides the prison stretch he must register as a sex offender for life. In early November, Hunter met the 16-year-old Utah resident in Las Vegas and trafficked her to Costa Mesa. Between Nov. 20-24, he had unlawful sex with her, pimped her out and took all the money she received. When Hunter fought with a woman in the parking lot of a Costa Mesa motel on Nov. 24, responding police officers discovered the girl in his room. She was identified as a potential victim of human trafficking, according to the OCDA, which is part of the investigating Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force that also includes the Anaheim Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Costa Mesa Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Irvine Police Department, Newport Beach Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Department, Santa Ana Police Department and community and nonprofit partners.

Armani Montrale Green of Fontana was found guilty by a jury of felony human trafficking of a minor, pimping a minor and pandering a minor, and besides his prison time he must register as a sex offender for life. Between May 3-5, he trafficked a 17-year-old girl in areas of Orange County known for prostitution. Around 11:45 p.m. on May 5, Santa Ana police officers contacted the girl on a street just east of Harbor Boulevard. The girl told the cops that Green demanded she earn at least $300 before he would pick her up that night. Officers found and arrested Green about 1:30 a.m. on May 6. He had on him $324 in cash and the girl's personal belongings, including identification cards.

