All's Quiet on the Jeff Sessions Front When It Comes to OC Speech to "Hate Group"

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
By Matt Coker
Jeff Sessions' department dares not speak of what the AG said in OC.EXPAND
Jeff Sessions' department dares not speak of what the AG said in OC.
Department of Justice
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is catching heat today for remarks he reportedly made in Dana Point Tuesday night to a reputed “anti-LGBT hate group.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) had urgently alerted the Weekly to the private, closed-door Summit on Religious Liberty that the Alliance Defending Freedom held at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

We obviously could not get in and neither could members of the national media, who were also stymied when it came to what Sessions, the top law enforcement official in the land, discussed at the event. From ABC News:

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice confirmed that Sessions addressed the Alliance Defending Freedom on Tuesday but did not respond to multiple requests to release his remarks. The Department of Justice released a transcript of remarks he delivered in Dallas earlier on Tuesday and a transcript of remarks he delivered in Las Vegas on Wednesday, but a transcript of his address to the Alliance Defending Freedom has yet to be released.


The SPLC—which knows a thing or three about Orange County-style hatin'—says the Alliance Defending Freedom “specializes in supporting the recriminalization of homosexuality abroad, ending same-sex marriage and generally making life as difficult as possible for LGBT communities in the U.S. and internationally.”

The alliance, a legal advocacy group founded in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1994, that denies it is a hate group, most recently came to prominence for representing the Colorado baker challenging the state’s nondiscrimination protections after he was found in violation of the law for refusing to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed in June to review the case.

About all we know about the alliance's Orange County event, whose location was not released publicly ahead of time, is it intended to “bring together prominent legal advocates, scholars, cultural commentators, business executives and church leaders to examine the current state of religious freedom” and “develop legal and cultural strategies to allow freedom to flourish in the United States and around the world.”

A spokesperson for the group claims it is “working through channels” to release Sessions' remarks but declined to comment on the nature of the AG's relationship with the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

