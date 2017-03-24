menu

#SchoolsNotPrisons Event Coming to Santa Ana at a Critical Time

Rancho Santiago Community College District Holds Immigrant Rights Forums


Friday, March 24, 2017 at 7:13 a.m.
By Matt Coker
#SchoolsNotPrisons—a free arts and culture event that has stopped in Sacramento, San Bernardino, Oakland, Fresno, Los Angeles, Coachella, Oxnard, San Diego and Stockton (as well as three correctional facilities)—is coming to Santa Ana on April 1, according to organizers.

Scheduled artists include Aloe Blacc, Maya Jupiter, Buyepongo, Weapons of Mass Creation, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, Wildhorse, Youth Drumming Group, Santa Ana High School Jazz Band and Barrio Writers.

The goal is to raise awareness of the call to spend less on punishment and more on education, health and support for young people.

"The event comes at a critical time as the City of Santa Ana recently voted to cancel $500,000 in funding for youth programs," say organizers, who are working in partnership with Resilience Orange County, Project Kinship and Building Healthy Communities Santa Ana, with support from the California Endowment.

Doors are scheduled to open for the free, all-ages arts, music and culture festival at 3 p.m. April 1 (a Saturday) at Delhi Community Center, 505 E. Central Ave., Santa Ana. Learn more at http://SchoolsNotPrisons.vote.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

