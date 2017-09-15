menu

Rush Limbaugh Gets Evacuated During Hurricane Irma [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

A Strange, Confederate Weed Grows at Santa Ana Cemetery [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Rush Limbaugh Gets Evacuated During Hurricane Irma [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Friday, September 15, 2017 at 8:14 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Rush Limbaugh Gets Evacuated During Hurricane Irma [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]EXPAND
A A

This one kinda explains itself, donnit? Even if artist Luk e McGarry wasn't such a savage that he never offers artist's statements, I wouldn't have asked him for one this time. Enjoy, and don't forget to buy earthquake insurance!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >