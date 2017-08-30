menu

Rally Targets Rep. Ed Royce's Obamacare Vote, Proposed Budget Cuts

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 6:24 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Official U.S. House of Representatives portrait
Indivisible CA-39 and the #Fight4OurHealth coalition organized a "Medicaid Not Millionaires Rally" today in front of the district office of Rep. Ed Royce (R-Brea).

Why Eddie?

Because Members of the House who belong to the veteran North County lawmaker's political party—that would be the Republicans or Grand Old Party or GOP or NAMBLA—have proposed budget cuts to federal programs such as Medicaid, Medicare, Meals on Wheels and Food Stamps.

One GOP hard-ass has even suggested parlaying said cuts into funding for Donald Trump's magical border wall.

The #Fight4OurHealth coalition also has a bone to pick with Royce specifically.

"Back in May, Rep. Royce voted to roll back protections for people with pre-existing conditions, raise premiums for the working class, and strip millions of their healthcare coverage—all while giving a tax break to the wealthy," reads the rally announcement. "His support for this legislation exemplifies how out-of-touch Rep. Royce is with the community in his district."

They note that Royce represents swaths of Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

"Since November, hundreds of constituents have asked Rep. Royce for an in-person town hall as a way to increase dialogue between himself and the voters he represents," states the announcement. "As of yet, these repeated requests have gone unanswered."

Hey, maybe he'll emerge from his office at 201 W. Birch St., Brea, after the rally participants arrive at 5:30 p.m. Anyone in a betting mood?

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

