Dennis Rodman's Ex-Wife Michelle Faces 7 Years for Insurance Fraud

Michelle Rodman-De Marco when she was still with Dennis Rodman. AccessHollywood.com

The former wife of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman could be going to state prison for seven years, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Michelle Marie Rodman-De Marco, 50, formerly lived in Costa Mesa but now resides with her current husband in Yorba Linda. Dino De Marco and a third person allegedly committed insurance fraud with the former Mrs. Rodman by purchasing policies and making claims for an accident that occurred when all were uninsured, the OCDA says.

Rodman-De Marco was charged today with an amended complaint with four counts of felony insurance fraud and a misdemeanor count of driving a motor vehicle without a license. She has a pre-trial hearing scheduled Aug. 21 in Santa Ana.

Dino De Marco, 56, was charged on Sept. 20, 2016, with seven felony counts of insurance fraud that could send him to prison for up to 11 years. Audra Lee Plageman, 50, of Costa Mesa, could get up to seven years and six months in the can after being charged with three felony counts of insurance fraud.

Here is the case the OCDA lays out:

* On April 14, 2015, Rodman-De Marco is accused of being involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle in the City of Costa Mesa. * Plagemen is accused of being the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident. * At the time of the accident, Rodman-De Marco and Plagemen are accused of both being uninsured; Rodman-De Marco is further accused of not having a valid driver's license. * On April 20, 2015, Rodman-De Marco, Plagemen and Dino De Marco, who was not present at the time of the accident, are accused of meeting in Costa Mesa. * All three defendants are accused of conspiring to purchase automobile insurance policies and filing false claims alleging the accident occurred after they had obtained coverage and that De Marco was the driver of one of the vehicles involved. * Between April 16, 2016, and May 5, 2016, De Marco is accused of filing false insurance claims with Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA) and Progressive Casualty Insurance Company (Progressive). * De Marco is accused of falsely claiming a hit and run with AAA, then changing his story with Progressive and alleging he was the driver and that the accident occurred after he had purchased the policy.

* Plageman is accused of falsely reporting to Progressive that De Marco was the other driver and that the accident occurred after she obtained coverage. * Progressive and AAA reported the fraud to California Department of Insurance (CDI) after both new policy holders gave contradictory dates and circumstances.



The last time we heard from Rodman-De Marco was the spring of 2013, when she was battling her ex Dennis Rodman in an Orange County courtroom over child visitation issues and domestic-violence allegations. The couple had a son and daughter together. The former NBA rebounding king also had a daughter from his first marriage. His second wife (for nine days) was Carmen Electra.

The former Michelle Marie Moyer became Rodman's third wife on May 13, 2003, which was his 42nd birthday. It was also four months after he'd been arrested for a domestic-violence incident involving a previous girlfriend. Rodman-De Marco would file her own domestic violence report against The Worm in 2008.

