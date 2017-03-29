Dana Rohrabacher Goes On FOX To Defend Vladimir Putin . . . Again

A for once natty Rohrabacher appeared on Fox News in Los Angeles tonight

"Perhaps [my emphasis] the Russians had some involvement [in the 2016 U.S. presidential election]," California Congressman Dana Rohrabacher told a Fox Channel 11 LA news broadcast tonight while renewing his suspicious, multi-year crusade championing Vladimir Putin, Russia's KGB-agent-turned-president.

This isn't the first time Orange County's senior career politician has botched international affairs. You may recall OC Weekly's coverage of Rohrabacher's infamous 1996 praise for the Taliban, insisting the terrorist organization had been unfairly maligned as barbaric by American journalists.

Five years later, Osama bin Ladin, who'd been living in Afghanistan under the Taliban's protection and Rohrabacher's ignorance, initiated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C.

In the aftermath, Rohrabacher, a self-styled "patriot" who skipped Vietnam War military service, repeatedly lied about his boneheaded error and touted himself as an expert in international affairs.

Back to the 69-year-old congressman's latest foray into the prognostication arena. Though there are unfinished investigations by the FBI, U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate into Russia's interference with the last election, Putin's Southern California buddy somehow already claims to know the truth.

He told FOX, "[Whatever the Russians did, it] isn't something that damaged our election process."

We covered the congressman's weepy, 2013 speech that Americans are mean and insensitive to 64-year-old Putin, who is suspected of ordering the murders of a series of political opponents as well as journalists.

Rohrabacher admires Putin's authoritarian, manly instincts

Rohrabacher, an opinion page writer at The Orange County Register after he skipped all Vietnam War military service, first ran for Congress in 1988 on a platform that proclaimed the dire need to enact federal legislation that would limited incumbent politicians to three terms in the nation's capital.

Now, 29 years later, he's plotting to remain in office for yet another term after the 2018 elections.