Dana Rohrabacher Goes On FOX To Defend Vladimir Putin . . . Again

Battle Over Orange County's Public Disclosure Delays Lands in Federal Court


Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.
By R. Scott Moxley
A for once natty Rohrabacher appeared on Fox News in Los Angeles tonight
A A

"Perhaps [my emphasis] the Russians had some involvement [in the 2016 U.S. presidential election]," California Congressman Dana Rohrabacher told a Fox Channel 11 LA news broadcast tonight while renewing his suspicious, multi-year crusade championing Vladimir Putin, Russia's KGB-agent-turned-president.

This isn't the first time Orange County's senior career politician has botched international affairs. You may recall OC Weekly's coverage of Rohrabacher's infamous 1996 praise for the Taliban, insisting the terrorist organization had been unfairly maligned as barbaric by American journalists.

Five years later, Osama bin Ladin, who'd been living in Afghanistan under the Taliban's protection and Rohrabacher's ignorance, initiated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C.

In the aftermath, Rohrabacher, a self-styled "patriot" who skipped Vietnam War military service, repeatedly lied about his boneheaded error and touted himself as an expert in international affairs.

Back to the 69-year-old congressman's latest foray into the prognostication arena. Though there are unfinished investigations by the FBI, U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate into Russia's interference with the last election, Putin's Southern California buddy somehow already claims to know the truth.

He told FOX, "[Whatever the Russians did, it] isn't something that damaged our election process."

We covered the congressman's weepy, 2013 speech that Americans are mean and insensitive to 64-year-old Putin, who is suspected of ordering the murders of a series of political opponents as well as journalists.

You can see that article HERE.

Rohrabacher admires Putin's authoritarian, manly instinctsEXPAND
Rohrabacher, an opinion page writer at The Orange County Register after he skipped all Vietnam War military service, first ran for Congress in 1988 on a platform that proclaimed the dire need to enact federal legislation that would limited incumbent politicians to three terms in the nation's capital.

Now, 29 years later, he's plotting to remain in office for yet another term after the 2018 elections.

R. Scott Moxley
R. Scott Moxley’s award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades. An angry congressman threatened to break Moxley’s knee caps. A dirty sheriff promised his critical reporting was irrelevant and then landed in prison. Corporate crooks won’t take his calls. Murderous gangsters mad-dogged him in court. The U.S. House of Representatives debated his work. Pusillanimous cops have left hostile messages using fake names. Federal prosecutors credited his stories for the arrest of a doctor who sold fake medicine to dying patients. And a frantic state legislator literally caught sleeping with lobbyists sprinted down state capital hallways to evade his questions in Sacramento. Moxley has won Journalist of the Year honors at the Los Angeles Press Club and been named Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the LA Society of Professional Journalists.

