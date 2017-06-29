Recent Heatwave Melts Plastic in Newport Beach! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
Did you like that recent heatwave? Us, neither! But it was especially loathed in Newport Beach, where Orange Feathers cartoonist Luke McGarry witnessed unspeakable tragedies, as illustrated above. He's too much of a savage to offer an artist's statement, so we'll let his work above speak for itself as always.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Monster Truck Destruction Tour - Monster Trucks & FMX
TicketsSat., Jul. 29, 1:30pm
-
UFC 214: Cormier v Jones 2
TicketsSat., Jul. 29, 3:15pm
-
Premium Level Seating - UFC 214: Cormier v Jones 2
TicketsSat., Jul. 29, 3:15pm
-
Orange County Soccer Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
TicketsSat., Jul. 29, 5:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!