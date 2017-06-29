menu

Recent Heatwave Melts Plastic in Newport Beach! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


Recent Heatwave Melts Plastic in Newport Beach! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 7:36 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Recent Heatwave Melts Plastic in Newport Beach! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
Did you like that recent heatwave? Us, neither! But it was especially loathed in Newport Beach, where Orange Feathers cartoonist Luke McGarry witnessed unspeakable tragedies, as illustrated above. He's too much of a savage to offer an artist's statement, so we'll let his work above speak for itself as always.

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

