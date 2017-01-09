Petition Seeks to Make Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia an Official Disney Princess

Disney Princess Princess Leia? J.L. Moses 990031 on deviantart.com/Change.org

Will a Disney Princess with what appears to be cinnamon rolls affixed to her ears be coming to a Main Street Parade s oon?

She will if the organizers of an online campaign get their way.

In the wake of Carrie Fisher's death on Dec. 27, a Change.org petition is asking Disney to officially designate the actress' Princess Leia character as an official Disney Princess.

The call is being made to Disney to crown Fisher's Star Wars character (and best-known role) because the entertainment giant bought Lucasfilm in 2012.

“After the tragic lose of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated,” reads the petition addressed to Disney CEO Bob Iger. “This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions.”

Cody Christensen, a father of five daughters who started the campaign, says his family members are big fans of Snow White, Cinderella and other Disney Princesses but that he believes Leia would be "a really strong, positive, awesome role model for my girls.”

Besides, Leia is already a princess.

And you know how Disney just loves putting "Disney" on everything.

The Change.org petition, which you can sign by clicking here, has already received tens of thousands of signatures.

It calls on the Walt Disney Corp. to hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney Princess while also honoring the memory of Ms. Fisher.

My pen is ready so long as Disney Princess Princess Leia is added to an Electrical Parade that replaces that damn theme song with John Williams' Star Wars score.

