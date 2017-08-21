menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Man Shot Dead in Orange Early Today

Monday, August 21, 2017 at 10:11 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Man Shot Dead in Orange Early TodayEXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A A

A man was shot to death in Orange early today.

Police got a call about shots fired around 12:30 a.m., and when officers arrived they found a man wounded by gunfire in the 800 block of Culver Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

His identity is pending notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect information yet, and anyone who can help investigators is asked to call the Orange Police Department at 714.744.7444.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >