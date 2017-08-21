Man Shot Dead in Orange Early Today

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

A man was shot to death in Orange early today.

Police got a call about shots fired around 12:30 a.m., and when officers arrived they found a man wounded by gunfire in the 800 block of Culver Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

His identity is pending notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect information yet, and anyone who can help investigators is asked to call the Orange Police Department at 714.744.7444.

