Goethals

California Governor Promotes OC Jailhouse Snitch Scandal Judge

R. Scott Moxley | December 22, 2017 | 1:46pm
California Governor Jerry Brown today announced his promotion of Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Goethals to the California Court of Appeal.

The courthouse rumor mill had long anticipated the honor for Goethals, a 65-year-old Newport Beach resident whose integrity and commitment to judicial transparency shown most notably while he presided over People v. Scott Dekraai, the death-penalty case that unveiled the infamous jailhouse-informant scandal.

Most other local judges would have ignored the unconstitutional tactics, lies and evidence destruction emanating from Tony Rackauckas' district attorney's office and Sandra Hutchens' sheriff's department, but Goethals, himself a former homicide prosecutor, refused to tolerate the corruption.

In 2015, the judge recused Rackauckas and his entire office from Dekraai after announcing he didn't have faith they would act ethically during the penalty phase of the case. This year, with Hutchens still refusing to comply fully with his 2013 lawfully issued discovery orders, he removed the death penalty option for Dekraai, who murdered eight people, including his ex-wife, at a Seal Beach salon in 2011. The killer is now a lifetime resident of Corcoran State Prison.

As punishment for holding them accountable, Rackauckas' prosecutors blocked the judge from presiding in 55 of 58 cases assigned to him during one 18-month period.

Goethals, who became a member of the bench in 2003, replaces retired Justice William F. Rylaarsdam.

 
R. Scott Moxley’s award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades. An angry congressman threatened to break Moxley’s knee caps. A dirty sheriff promised his critical reporting was irrelevant and then landed in prison. Corporate crooks won’t take his calls. Murderous gangsters mad-dogged him in court. The U.S. House of Representatives debated his work. Pusillanimous cops have left hostile messages using fake names. Federal prosecutors credited his stories for the arrest of a doctor who sold fake medicine to dying patients. And a frantic state legislator literally caught sleeping with lobbyists sprinted down state capital hallways to evade his questions in Sacramento. Moxley has won Journalist of the Year honors at the Los Angeles Press Club and been named Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the LA Society of Professional Journalists.

