Oscar MorielEXPAND
Oscar Moriel

Orange County DA Makes Sweetheart Deal Returning Serial Killer to the Streets

R. Scott Moxley | December 22, 2017 | 12:42pm
AA

Inside a surreal Orange County courtroom today, 37-year-old serial killer Oscar Moriel turned to prosecutor James Laird, smiled and quietly mouthed, "Thank you." Laird replied with a reciprocal, warm happy face to the man who admits he murdered at least six people (he's not sure; it could be "a lot more," he testified in 2014) and tried to kill a seventh. District Attorney Tony Rackauckas' high-ranking staffer undoubtedly earned Moriel's appreciation. Instead of spending the rest of his life locked in a prison cell, the remorseless killer incredibly will be walking the streets again in less than four years.

That's the sweetheart deal Laird formally made this morning as reward for Moriel betraying his Delhi criminal street gang as well as the Mexican Mafia, and turning into a paid confidential jailhouse informant who aided federal and state law-enforcement officials in winning convictions against mob bosses.

An FBI agent and two assistant United States attorneys, Robert Keenan and Joseph McNally, appeared in Judge Patrick Donahue's Santa Ana court to support the arrangement.

Though "Mr. Moriel has committed very serious crimes," McNally said, his snitch work was vital to the government's ability to understand the gang's notoriously secretive operations, rules and hierarchy.

Laird called him "instrumental" for playing his life-risking role.

Such praise means Moriel, who uses the moniker "Scar" and was known to walk down residential streets shooting an AK-47 at unarmed targets, will never face punishment for his murders, but after Laird weakened the charges stemming from the 2005 attempted-murder case and the killer acknowledged his guilt, Donahue formally sentenced him to 17 years in state prison.

OC Weekly

After deducting 4,832 day credits for time already spent in Orange County's Theo Lacy Jail, Moriel will likely emerge in 2020 from state prison custody as a free man hidden in the federal witness protection program.

What could go wrong?

Rackauckas' office, which hails itself as a "law and order" operation and amazingly held a self-congratulatory post-sentencing press conference with DA media flack and wannabe future DA Susan Kang Schroeder, should know.

It rewarded Daniel Escelara, another Mexican Mafia-tied killer turned government snitch in the 1980s. Despite his own violent crimes, Escelara didn't spend even one day in prison. He was put back into the community, where his mayhem resumed with a robbery and a murder.

Perhaps the Escelara disaster is one reason Rackauckas stalled the Moriel sweetheart deal more than 70 times and then announced the pact on the Friday launching a Christmas weekend.

Go HERE to see the Weekly's June 1, 2016 cover story on the Moriel mess, "Who Wants to Free a Southern California Serial Killer?"

 
R. Scott Moxley’s award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades. An angry congressman threatened to break Moxley’s knee caps. A dirty sheriff promised his critical reporting was irrelevant and then landed in prison. Corporate crooks won’t take his calls. Murderous gangsters mad-dogged him in court. The U.S. House of Representatives debated his work. Pusillanimous cops have left hostile messages using fake names. Federal prosecutors credited his stories for the arrest of a doctor who sold fake medicine to dying patients. And a frantic state legislator literally caught sleeping with lobbyists sprinted down state capital hallways to evade his questions in Sacramento. Moxley has won Journalist of the Year honors at the Los Angeles Press Club and been named Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the LA Society of Professional Journalists.

