Orange County DA Makes Sweetheart Deal Returning Serial Killer to the Streets

Inside a surreal Orange County courtroom today, 37-year-old serial killer Oscar Moriel turned to prosecutor James Laird, smiled and quietly mouthed, "Thank you." Laird replied with a reciprocal, warm happy face to the man who admits he murdered at least six people (he's not sure; it could be "a lot more," he testified in 2014) and tried to kill a seventh. District Attorney Tony Rackauckas' high-ranking staffer undoubtedly earned Moriel's appreciation. Instead of spending the rest of his life locked in a prison cell, the remorseless killer incredibly will be walking the streets again in less than four years.

That's the sweetheart deal Laird formally made this morning as reward for Moriel betraying his Delhi criminal street gang as well as the Mexican Mafia, and turning into a paid confidential jailhouse informant who aided federal and state law-enforcement officials in winning convictions against mob bosses.