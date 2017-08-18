Judge Removes Death Penalty Option in Murder Case Because of Law Enforcement Cheating

Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Goethals

Saying it would be "unconscionable even cowardly" to ignore Orange County law enforcement's "chronic" corruption exposed during a controversial murder case, Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Goethals today removed the death penalty as a punishment option, prompting gasps in a packed Santa Ana courtroom.

"This court finds that the [Tony Rackauckas' Orange County District Attorney's office and Sandra Hutchens' sheriff department] are unwilling or unable to comply with lawfully issued orders," Goethals said during a 38-minute hearing where he repeated spoke about the importance of the rule of law in the criminal justice system.

"No agency is above the law," the judge, a former homicide prosecutor, said.

Goethals announced his intention to give Scott Dekraai, who murdered eight people at a Seal Beach salon in Oct. 2011, the maximum remaining punishment: eight consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.

"I hope he dies a forgotten man in some obscure maximum prison," he said to a silent Dekraai.

Sentencing is tentatively set for Sept. 22.

It's unclear if county officials will appeal.