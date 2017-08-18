menu

Judge Removes Death Penalty Option in Murder Case Because of Law Enforcement Cheating

Kirsty Powell Settles Long Beach Hijab Suit That Brought Policy Change for $85k


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Judge Removes Death Penalty Option in Murder Case Because of Law Enforcement Cheating

Friday, August 18, 2017 at 10:20 a.m.
By R. Scott Moxley
Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Goethals
Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Goethals
A A

Saying it would be "unconscionable even cowardly" to ignore Orange County law enforcement's "chronic" corruption exposed during a controversial murder case, Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Goethals today removed the death penalty as a punishment option, prompting gasps in a packed Santa Ana courtroom.

"This court finds that the [Tony Rackauckas' Orange County District Attorney's office and Sandra Hutchens' sheriff department] are unwilling or unable to comply with lawfully issued orders," Goethals said during a 38-minute hearing where he repeated spoke about the importance of the rule of law in the criminal justice system.

Related Stories

"No agency is above the law," the judge, a former homicide prosecutor, said.

Goethals announced his intention to give Scott Dekraai, who murdered eight people at a Seal Beach salon in Oct. 2011, the maximum remaining punishment: eight consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.

"I hope he dies a forgotten man in some obscure maximum prison," he said to a silent Dekraai.

Sentencing is tentatively set for Sept. 22.

It's unclear if county officials will appeal.

R. Scott Moxley
R. Scott Moxley’s award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades. An angry congressman threatened to break Moxley’s knee caps. A dirty sheriff promised his critical reporting was irrelevant and then landed in prison. Corporate crooks won’t take his calls. Murderous gangsters mad-dogged him in court. The U.S. House of Representatives debated his work. Pusillanimous cops have left hostile messages using fake names. Federal prosecutors credited his stories for the arrest of a doctor who sold fake medicine to dying patients. And a frantic state legislator literally caught sleeping with lobbyists sprinted down state capital hallways to evade his questions in Sacramento. Moxley has won Journalist of the Year honors at the Los Angeles Press Club and been named Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the LA Society of Professional Journalists.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >