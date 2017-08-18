Judge Removes Death Penalty Option in Murder Case Because of Law Enforcement Cheating
|
Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Goethals
Saying it would be "unconscionable even cowardly" to ignore Orange County law enforcement's "chronic" corruption exposed during a controversial murder case, Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Goethals today removed the death penalty as a punishment option, prompting gasps in a packed Santa Ana courtroom.
"This court finds that the [Tony Rackauckas' Orange County District Attorney's office and Sandra Hutchens' sheriff department] are unwilling or unable to comply with lawfully issued orders," Goethals said during a 38-minute hearing where he repeated spoke about the importance of the rule of law in the criminal justice system.
"No agency is above the law," the judge, a former homicide prosecutor, said.
Goethals announced his intention to give Scott Dekraai, who murdered eight people at a Seal Beach salon in Oct. 2011, the maximum remaining punishment: eight consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.
"I hope he dies a forgotten man in some obscure maximum prison," he said to a silent Dekraai.
Sentencing is tentatively set for Sept. 22.
It's unclear if county officials will appeal.
