One Year Later, a Bigger and Better OC Women's March

As people streamed onto Flower Street in Santa Ana from the north and south, every fierce word, drumbeat, song, and call-to-respond could be heard from the stage at the Jan. 20 OC Women's March thanks to a donated sound system.

Last year's event was raw and highly emotional, with people still in shock from the election and terrified by 45's apocalyptic inaugural speech the day before. Yet marching with 20,000 strangers, more than double the expected turnout, tempered the horror, allowing for some hope and launching a year of resistance.

Kathleen Treseder

According to organizers for this second OC march, the goal was to advocate for unity and to transform that fertile energy into votes come November. Signs declaring, "Your Vote Is Power" and, "Grab 'em By the Midterms" were everywhere, along with images of giant tsunamis. If the organizational prowess of 2018's march is applied to getting out the vote, it may indeed be a blue wave.

Exactly 15,367 people RSVP'd on Eventbrite, but police estimated nearly 25,000 showed up. Planners were ready for twice that number with a massive gathering space, portable restrooms and toilet paper aplenty, breastfeeding and changing stations, a roped-off area near the stage for older or disabled activists, water for refillable vessels (provided by Chapter One: the modern local), and $5 fees at surrounding parking structures. Golf carts followed the marchers, ready to scoop up anyone waiting for assistance, while volunteers from United Nurses California were ready at first-aid stations. Nearly 150 organizations participated, along with 377 volunteers trained by a local union.

Kathleen Treseder

Kathleen Treseder

The energy on the march itself—up Flower to Civic Center Drive, then east to Main Street and down to Santa Ana Boulevard and back to Flower—was flavored with determination, commitment, and a sustained energy fed by the connections made, admiration of creative and humorous signage, and an openness that speakers during the kick-off rally demanded. And thanks to that donated PA system, unlike at last year's march, everyone who addressed the crowd could be heard.

Inclusivity ruled onstage, with speakers representing unions, LGBTQ rights, Dreamers and immigrant rights, BlackLivesMatter, and reproductive rights, as well as advocates supporting climate science and gun-violence prevention. There were no celebrities, except Olympian and LGBTQ activist Greg Louganis. One speaker summed up why many were marching here and all over the world: to be "free from assault on our bodies and on our economic security because of what's between our legs." Since Power to the Polls was a central message, local elected officials and those running for seats from city council to school boards to the state Senate appeared as well.

Kathleen Treseder

Though largely absent at 2017's march, Native American women's presence was seen and heard early on. The aroma of burning sage filled our nostrils as a leader of the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acagchemem Nation, led an invocation, calling down the medicine of nature's female spirits to our marching route, which she compared to the Milky Way, joking that though it was invisible now, it was there. The next woman to take the mic said, "I am Indian, born and raised. Homegrown." Then she challenged us all, especially the elected officials who would later take the stage, "Put us in your budgets. Raise your voice for us. You are forgetting about us. We go missing, get murdered, and no one bats an eye." Photos from the sister march in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, where it was 13 degrees below Celcius and the marching women held a red dress high above to acknowledge murdered and missing indigenous women, would bring her words to mind later that night. "If you see a Native woman on the ground, pick her up—we would do the same for you." Her impassioned words were met with cheers that seemed to say, "We hear you." The women of the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acagchemem Nation, would lead the way, walking in front of the OC Women's March banner.

Taylor Hamby

Lisa Black

While carrying a blue-plastic folding chair, Mayor Pro Tem of Santa Ana Michele Martinez told the crowd that this is not a moment, but a movement. She practically plagiarized Oprah (one sign begged, "Oprah, please buy FOX News!") when stating there's a "new day on the horizon," unless she assumed we all knew the source. "If men won't give us a seat at the table," she explained while holding up the chair, "bring your own chair!"

That theme was picked up by United Domestic Workers' Laura Reyes, who said, "If you don't have a chair and the door is locked, kick it down!" Reyes incited raucous noise from the crowd with wage-gap stats, especially when she said, "We've been calling bullshit long enough, it's time to rise up!"

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva wore a magenta jacket as she lead a cheer. She then acknowledged the men and women candidates onstage with her who, she says, have fought for us for decades, not just since last year's march. "Sadly," she added, moving on to the MeToo movement, "three of my colleagues have left the Assembly because they didn't know how to treat women. They have resigned, and I'm telling you today, I have received contributions from them for more than $40,000, which I am going to donate to women's organizations."

Taylor Hamby