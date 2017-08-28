Trump's Pardon of Joe Arpaio Won't Stop the Immigrant Rights Movement
|
Arpaio in Anaheim with pals Barbara Coe (now deceased) and former OC Sheriff candidate Bill Hunt
Photo by Beth Stirnaman
By Stéfany Urrea
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio didn't just get pardoned by President Trump; he got patted on the back, too. While Hurricane Harvey readied to pound Texas, the White House released a statement on giving Arpaio a pass while previously convicted of criminal contempt for defying the Constitution while serving as a public official. The self-proclaimed "Toughest Sheriff in America" served in that role for 24 years, until community members and the Bazta Arpaio Coalition (led by Orange County Immigrant Youth United partner organization Puente Immigrant Rights Movement) conducted a successful campaign that finally retired Arpaio at the ballot.
For many reasons, Arpaio is a notorious figure among the immigrant rights movement. He targeted undocumented immigrants, in particular Latino immigrants, with policies that included racial profiling, raids, and a "Tent City." An open-field space covered by a hard-wired fence, Arpaio created Tent City to guarantee the confinement of undocumented immigrants when detention centers became overcrowded. The entrance to Tent City had signs that read "Always Open" and "Vacancy." Arpaio publicly called it a "concentration camp" alleging that immigrants simply served time for illegal immigration.
But in reality, the conditions of Tent City were deplorable. Immigrants were kept outdoors during extreme heat in Arizona, which sometimes peaked at 123 degrees during the summer. Undocumented immigrants were forced to work in chain gangs and women gave birth in unsanitary conditions while still shackled. The sadism of Tent City accompanied the numerous raids Arpaio conducted outside of workplaces and in predominantly Latino neighborhoods, all of which served to terrorize immigrant children and families.
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 1:05pm
-
HEROES OF LUCHA LIBRE
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 3:00pm
-
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
TicketsWed., Oct. 4, 7:00pm
-
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Oct. 22, 1:25pm
Last Friday, the national immigrant rights community was disappointed by Arpaio’s pardon, but the news didn't come as a surprise to say the least. While our cause continues with conviction and faith, it's our reality that we work against white supremacy's deportation machine. This pardon served as another attack on immigrants from a president who started his campaign calling undocumented Mexican immigrants "criminals," and "rapists." It insulted the political work of immigrant youth who organized a walk out to recall Arpaio and succeeded.
Trump's pardon isn't a pardon; it's a handshake between two white men that perceive undocumented immigrants as a social cancer. As immigrants we will no longer defend our humanity with statistics that prove the significant benefits we provide this country. We'll focus our energy organizing our communities, instead, and strip way the fear that both Democratic and Republican administrations have instilled in us. Immigrants will continue to hold local and national officials accountable, regardless of how many times the Trump administration condones their racist and xenophobic practices.
Only a guilty Arpaio needs a pardon, anyway.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
TicketsFri., Sep. 29, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Seattle Mariners
TicketsFri., Sep. 29, 7:07pm
-
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
-
Premuim Level Seating - Los Angeles Lakers
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!