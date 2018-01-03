OCDA Clears Huntington Beach Cop in Dillan Tabares Shooting

The public learned few new facts from the Orange County district attorney's (OCDA) press conference this morning justifying the Sept. 22 fatal police shooting of Dillan Tabares in Huntington Beach. Viral cell phone videos of the incident showed much of what happened, leaving the agency's public disclosure policy with little to reveal. But key questions still remained unanswered.

Who was the Huntington Beach cop? Why did he stop Tabares? What did Tabares pluck from the cop's utility belt during their struggle on the ground? And most importantly, why did the officer open fire after creating distance from Tabares?

An earlier attempt by the Weekly to learn the cop's identity through a public record request was rebuffed by the Huntington Beach police department, citing unspecified threats against the officer's safety. Eric Esparza is named in the OCDA's eight-page report as the officer involved, but he didn't talk to investigators, a fact lamented in the report as "regrettable" but inconsequential. "Officer Esparza refused to provide a statement to the Orange County Sheriff's Department," assistant district attorney Ebrahim Baytieh said. "That's not very relevant to us as far as the legality of the contact because police officers are allowed to have consensual contact with civilians when they see them on the streets."