OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 8: Why Won't the OCDA Set Kenneth Clair Free?
Oh, no. Here we go again: Another DA Tony Rackauckas death penalty case disaster
Illustration by Joe Rocco / OC Weekly
Welcome to episode eight of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we talk with veteran investigative journalist R. Scott Moxley regarding the case of Kenneth Clair, a man serving time on a murder conviction that supporters say is unjust and on which the 9th District Court of Appeals recently threw out the death penalty. I also talk with CJ Ford, the private investigator rallying behind Kenneth Clair, about his work on the case. We lament the lack of Hate Hotline callers and we talk about Olive Tree's Palestinian delicacies.
Show notes:
OC Weekly investigative journalist R. Scott Moxley
- Journalist of the Year award by LA Press Club 2016
- Distinguished Journalist award by Society of Professional Journalists/LA 2016
- Moxley Confidential
- Kenneth Clair coverage on OC Weekly
Interview with CJ Ford
- CJ Ford profile
- 9th circuit overturns Kenneth's death penalty
- OCDA's "miniseries" on The People vs. Kenneth Clair on YouTube
- freekennethclair.com
- Write to Kenneth Clair: The Men's Central Jail
cjfordpi.com
- Petition to release Kenneth Clair
Inmate Booking Number: 2925186
550 N Flower St.
Santa Ana, CA 92703
We know there are haters out there, but no one seems to care. Does that mean you really like us? #fuckthehaters. Call us at (714) 550-5984 and leave a message
Food review - Olive Tree
- Best Middle Eastern Restaurant 2012
- Gustavo forgets that Ramadan 2017 is May 26-June 25
- Iftar at Olive Tree
- Original Hole in the Wall review
In Case You Missed It
