OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 8: Why Won't the OCDA Set Kenneth Clair Free?

Oh, no. Here we go again: Another DA Tony Rackauckas death penalty case disaster Illustration by Joe Rocco / OC Weekly

Welcome to episode eight of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we talk with veteran investigative journalist R. Scott Moxley regarding the case of Kenneth Clair, a man serving time on a murder conviction that supporters say is unjust and on which the 9th District Court of Appeals recently threw out the death penalty. I also talk with CJ Ford, the private investigator rallying behind Kenneth Clair, about his work on the case. We lament the lack of Hate Hotline callers and we talk about Olive Tree's Palestinian delicacies.

Show notes:

OC Weekly investigative journalist R. Scott Moxley



Journalist of the Year award by LA Press Club 2016

Distinguished Journalist award by Society of Professional Journalists/LA 2016

Moxley Confidential



Kenneth Clair coverage on OC Weekly

Interview with CJ Ford



Food review - Olive Tree



