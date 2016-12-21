menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 8: Why Won't the OCDA Set Kenneth Clair Free?

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 8: Why Won't the OCDA Set Kenneth Clair Free?

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 5:22 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Oh, no. Here we go again: Another DA Tony Rackauckas death penalty case disaster
Illustration by Joe Rocco / OC Weekly
Welcome to episode eight of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we talk with veteran investigative journalist R. Scott Moxley regarding the case of Kenneth Clair, a man serving time on a murder conviction that supporters say is unjust and on which the 9th District Court of Appeals recently threw out the death penalty. I also talk with CJ Ford, the private investigator rallying behind Kenneth Clair, about his work on the case. We lament the lack of Hate Hotline callers and we talk about Olive Tree's Palestinian delicacies.


Show notes:

OC Weekly investigative journalist R. Scott Moxley

Interview with CJ Ford

We know there are haters out there, but no one seems to care. Does that mean you really like us? #fuckthehaters. Call us at (714) 550-5984 and leave a message

Food review - Olive Tree

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

