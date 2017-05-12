OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 27: What's It Like Being a College Student in OC?
Santa Ana College
Welcome to episode 27 of OC Speakly. This week we talk about the state of community college. Gustavo talks to two of our interns, Frank John Tristan and Jeanette Duran about their experiences dealing with carrying full course loads, work, interning and still dealing with life. Lisa Black reads Hey You! And we talk sushi in our food review. Enjoy!
Show notes:
Hey You! - Don't Think Twice
Food review - Mika Sushi
