OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 27: What's It Like Being a College Student in OC?


Friday, May 12, 2017 at 12:51 p.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Santa Ana College
A A

Welcome to episode 27 of OC Speakly. This week we talk about the state of community college. Gustavo talks to two of our interns, Frank John Tristan and Jeanette Duran about their experiences dealing with carrying full course loads, work, interning and still dealing with life. Lisa Black reads Hey You! And we talk sushi in our food review. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Hey You! - Don't Think Twice

Food review - Mika Sushi

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

