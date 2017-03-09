OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 19 - How are OC's Immigrants Handling Trump's America?

Immigrants are told to push back against judge's order. Photo by Marilyn Montano/OC Weekly



Welcome to episode 19 of OC Speakly. On this episode we discuss deportations, immigration, la migra, ICE…all that shit. Gustavo compares family immigration stories with our resident chingona clubs editor, Denise de la Cruz. Denise then speaks with immigrant youth activist, Hairo Cortes. A dramatic reading of Hey You! from Lisa Black and a shocking admission from Gustavo in the food review. Enjoy!

Show notes:

Matías Ramos

Julio Salgado

Interview - Hairo Cortes

Hey You! - A Dam Shame

Food review - Tony's Little Italy