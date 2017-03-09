menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 19 - How are OC's Immigrants Handling Trump's America?

What the Hell is Self-Hating Mexican Raymond Herrera Doing in Huntington Beach?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 19 - How are OC's Immigrants Handling Trump's America?

Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 7:33 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Immigrants are told to push back against judge's order.
Immigrants are told to push back against judge's order.
Photo by Marilyn Montano/OC Weekly
A A


Welcome to episode 19 of OC Speakly. On this episode we discuss deportations, immigration, la migra, ICE…all that shit. Gustavo compares family immigration stories with our resident chingona clubs editor, Denise de la Cruz. Denise then speaks with immigrant youth activist, Hairo Cortes. A dramatic reading of Hey You! from Lisa Black and a shocking admission from Gustavo in the food review. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Matías Ramos

Julio Salgado

Interview - Hairo Cortes

Upcoming Events

Hey You! - A Dam Shame

Food review - Tony's Little Italy

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >