OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 19 - How are OC's Immigrants Handling Trump's America?
Immigrants are told to push back against judge's order.
Photo by Marilyn Montano/OC Weekly
Welcome to episode 19 of OC Speakly. On this episode we discuss deportations, immigration, la migra, ICE…all that shit. Gustavo compares family immigration stories with our resident chingona clubs editor, Denise de la Cruz. Denise then speaks with immigrant youth activist, Hairo Cortes. A dramatic reading of Hey You! from Lisa Black and a shocking admission from Gustavo in the food review. Enjoy!
Show notes:
Interview - Hairo Cortes
- Hairo on Twitter
- Orange County Immigrant Youth United
- Immigrant Activists Hail ICE Santa Ana Jail Contract's End, Vow to Continue Fight
- Santa Ana Becomes Orange County's 1st "Sanctuary City," Moves to End ICE Jail Contract
- DACA
- DAPA
Hey You! - A Dam Shame
Food review - Tony's Little Italy
