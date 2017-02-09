OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 15 - Why is Protesting So Important in Orange County?
|
During the OC Women's March
Photo by Rockography
Welcome to episode 15 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we break down the history of protesting, The Women's March and the other protests in Orange County. Gabriel San Román speaks with Rida Hamida organizer of #IStandWithHijabis and community activist. Also a dramatic reading of Hey You! and a fantastic Turkish restaurant in Fountain Valley. Enjoy!
Show notes:
Santa Ana Women's March slideshow
'I Stand With Hijabis' slideshow
Interview with Rida Hamida
Hey You! - A couple of morons with a stick
Food Review - Istanbul Grill
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Feb. 11, 6:30pm
-
WWE Smackdown Live
TicketsTue., Feb. 14, 4:45pm
-
Premuim Level Seating: WWE Smackdown Live
TicketsTue., Feb. 14, 4:45pm
-
Anaheim Ducks
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 7:00pm
From Our Sponsors
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!