OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 15 - Why is Protesting So Important in Orange County?

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 14: Why Isn't Poseidon's Desal Plant the Answer to Drought?


OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 15 - Why is Protesting So Important in Orange County?

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 8:45 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
During the OC Women's March
During the OC Women's March
Photo by Rockography
A A


Welcome to episode 15 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we break down the history of protesting, The Women's March and the other protests in Orange County. Gabriel San Román speaks with Rida Hamida organizer of #IStandWithHijabis and community activist. Also a dramatic reading of Hey You! and a fantastic Turkish restaurant in Fountain Valley. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Santa Ana Women's March slideshow

'I Stand With Hijabis' slideshow

Interview with Rida Hamida

Hey You! - A couple of morons with a stick

ocweekly.com/calendar

Indivisible OC

Food Review - Istanbul Grill

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

