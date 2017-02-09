OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 15 - Why is Protesting So Important in Orange County?

During the OC Women's March Photo by Rockography



Welcome to episode 15 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we break down the history of protesting, The Women's March and the other protests in Orange County. Gabriel San Román speaks with Rida Hamida organizer of #IStandWithHijabis and community activist. Also a dramatic reading of Hey You! and a fantastic Turkish restaurant in Fountain Valley. Enjoy!

Show notes:

Santa Ana Women's March slideshow

'I Stand With Hijabis' slideshow

Interview with Rida Hamida

OC Weekly 2014 People profile

ISOC

CLUE

Hey You! - A couple of morons with a stick

ocweekly.com/calendar

Indivisible OC

Food Review - Istanbul Grill