OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 14: Why Isn't Poseidon's Desal Plant the Answer to Drought?

Welcome to episode 14, on this week's episode, Gustavo discusses the Poseidon desalination plant with Mary Carreon before she talks with Parimal 'P.Mo' Rohit, editor of The Log, who has done extensive coverage on Poseidon as well. We also have a new dramatic reading from Hey You! and a great Mexican restaurant in Huntington Beach. Enjoy!

Show Notes:

McClatchy report on critical infrastructure

Poseidon coverage

Ground Water Replenishment System

OC Coastkeepers

Interview with Parimal Rohit

The Log

$1 Billion to construct the facility and another $100 Million for the water delivery infrastructure, billed to taxpayers

Charles Lester

Poseidon's Carlsbad desalination plant receives an average of 3 violations a month (22 of which were for critical toxicity)

Coastal Commission commissioners

Hey You! - Howdy Doody Nightmare Puppet

Restaurant review - Taqueria Don Victor

Taqueria Don Victor Makes You Taste the Baa (OC Weekly)

Taqueria Don Victor Gets the Good Food Treatment

