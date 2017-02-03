OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 14: Why Isn't Poseidon's Desal Plant the Answer to Drought?
|
Site of the proposed Huntington Beach desalination facility at Newland and PCH
Brandon Ferguson
Welcome to episode 14, on this week's episode, Gustavo discusses the Poseidon desalination plant with Mary Carreon before she talks with Parimal 'P.Mo' Rohit, editor of The Log, who has done extensive coverage on Poseidon as well. We also have a new dramatic reading from Hey You! and a great Mexican restaurant in Huntington Beach. Enjoy!
Show Notes:
McClatchy report on critical infrastructure
Upcoming Events
-
Premuim Level Seating: WWE Smackdown Live
TicketsTue., Feb. 14, 4:45pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Florida Panthers
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Los Angeles Kings
TicketsSun., Feb. 19, 6:00pm
Ground Water Replenishment System
Interview with Parimal Rohit
- The Log
- $1 Billion to construct the facility and another $100 Million for the water delivery infrastructure, billed to taxpayers
- Charles Lester
- Poseidon's Carlsbad desalination plant receives an average of 3 violations a month (22 of which were for critical toxicity)
- Coastal Commission commissioners
Hey You! - Howdy Doody Nightmare Puppet
Restaurant review - Taqueria Don Victor
(OC Weekly
)
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
PBR: Professional Bull Riders Built Ford Tough Series.
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 7:45pm
-
Premium Level Seating: PBR: Built Ford Tough Series
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 7:45pm
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Feb. 11, 6:30pm
-
WWE Smackdown Live
TicketsTue., Feb. 14, 4:45pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!