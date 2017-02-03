menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 14: Why Isn't Poseidon's Desal Plant the Answer to Drought?

Friday, February 3, 2017 at 10:56 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Site of the proposed Huntington Beach desalination facility at Newland and PCH
Brandon Ferguson
Welcome to episode 14, on this week's episode, Gustavo discusses the Poseidon desalination plant with Mary Carreon before she talks with Parimal 'P.Mo' Rohit, editor of The Log, who has done extensive coverage on Poseidon as well. We also have a new dramatic reading from Hey You! and a great Mexican restaurant in Huntington Beach. Enjoy!


Show Notes:

McClatchy report on critical infrastructure

Poseidon coverage

Upcoming Events

Ground Water Replenishment System

OC Coastkeepers

Interview with Parimal Rohit

  • The Log
  • $1 Billion to construct the facility and another $100 Million for the water delivery infrastructure, billed to taxpayers
  • Charles Lester
  • Poseidon's Carlsbad desalination plant receives an average of 3 violations a month (22 of which were for critical toxicity)
  • Coastal Commission commissioners

Hey You! - Howdy Doody Nightmare Puppet

Restaurant review - Taqueria Don Victor

  • Yelp
  • Taqueria Don Victor Makes You Taste the Baa (OC Weekly)
    • Taqueria Don Victor Gets the Good Food Treatment

    (

    OC Weekly

    )


    Gustavo Arellano
    Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

