Asian Man Assaulted By White Couple After Racist Taunts in Costa Mesa

Courtesy the victim

A white couple left a young Vietnamese-American man bloodied at the OC Fair Grounds parking lot on Sunday after an earlier incident included racist taunts. The victim, a 21-year-old college student who wishes to remain anonymous, hung out with a group of friends at OC Night Market when the trouble began around 9:30 p.m. That's when two white women approached him in line offering money to buy drinks.

When he refused, the duo muttered something rudely beneath their breath before returning a few minutes later and getting downright nasty. "Go back to Asia and eat a dog," the taller woman of the two said. She got all up in the victim's face when he pushed her away to create some space. A tatted up white dude a few feet away charged at him, punching the glasses off his face.

Security responded to the situation and took the violent couple out of the OC Night Market. The group of friends continued having a good time despite the jarring incident until deciding to call it a night around 11:00 p.m. When the victim walked with his girlfriend to their ride, the trouble began anew. "The moment I got to my car, a black sedan pulled up," he tells the Weekly. The couple from the earlier altercation got out of the car. "The guy immediately went after me and everything else was a blur."

The two left after the white guy pummeled him down to the ground. The victim's girlfriend got punched in the face by the white woman when trying to intervene. A witness later told the two that they saw a Mercedes Benz peel out of the parking lot that night, but not before the guy in the passenger seat hurled anti-Asian racial slurs at them, too.

The victim spent a day at the hospital before being discharged Monday night. He suffered cuts and bruises to his face. The brutal beating required stitches to a close a gash on his cheek and left several teeth chipped. A GoFundMe page is online raising money to help cover medical costs. Initial dental work to allow him to eat normally again cost $1,400 alone. He still hasn't gotten a bill for the Emergency Room stay.

Friends contacted the OC Night Market, but haven't gotten any information about surveillance cameras inside. They were told none existed in the parking lot where the second assault happened. "I can confirm that we were called out on Sunday [in] reference [to] a fight that occurred in the parking lot of the fair grounds," Lt. Lane Lagaret wrote the Weekly. "The case is being investigated, but we have not identified the other person(s) involved. The details of what led to the fight is also being investigated."

The victim spoke with Orange County Sheriff Deputies this week about the assault and is upset it's not being investigated as a hate crime. "She didn't have to say these racists things," he says. "Something as simple as getting in line for a drink can turn out to be such a big deal as this."

