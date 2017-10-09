Roberto Hernandez Dies After Allegedly Being Shot by Harvey Garcia in Anaheim

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

A 23-year-old Anaheim man who was shot several times on Wednesday died from his injuries Friday night, prompting the charges against the alleged shooter to be bumped to up murder, according to police.

A call about a man being shot sent Anaheim police officers to the 600 block of North Alamo Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

That's where cops found Roberto Hernandez, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but "Hernandez succumbed to his injuries late Friday night," says Sgt. Daron Wyatt, the Anaheim Police Department spokesman.

Witnesses back at the scene gave officers a description of a man who had been seen saw running away from where Hernandez was shot, according to Wyatt, who added the alleged gunman was last spotted in the 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

Officers contained the area and detained 31-year-old Harvey Garcia of Anaheim after he ran from an apartment complex in the area, Wyatt says.

"Garcia has been identified as the shooting suspect and has been booked for murder," Wyatt adds. "Garcia is being held without bail at Orange County Jail."

Homicide detectives believe the shooting was gang related, but no booking photo is being released yet due to the ongoing investigation, said Wyatt, who directed anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or www.occrimestoppers.org.

