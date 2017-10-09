Roberto Hernandez Dies After Allegedly Being Shot by Harvey Garcia in Anaheim

menu

Monday, October 9, 2017 at 11:16 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A 23-year-old Anaheim man who was shot several times on Wednesday died from his injuries Friday night, prompting the charges against the alleged shooter to be bumped to up murder, according to police.

A call about a man being shot sent Anaheim police officers to the 600 block of North Alamo Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

That's where cops found Roberto Hernandez, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but "Hernandez succumbed to his injuries late Friday night," says Sgt. Daron Wyatt, the Anaheim Police Department spokesman.

Witnesses back at the scene gave officers a description of a man who had been seen saw running away from where Hernandez was shot, according to Wyatt, who added the alleged gunman was last spotted in the 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

Officers contained the area and detained 31-year-old Harvey Garcia of Anaheim after he ran from an apartment complex in the area, Wyatt says.

"Garcia has been identified as the shooting suspect and has been booked for murder," Wyatt adds. "Garcia is being held without bail at Orange County Jail."

Homicide detectives believe the shooting was gang related, but no booking photo is being released yet due to the ongoing investigation, said Wyatt, who directed anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or www.occrimestoppers.org.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

