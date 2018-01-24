OCDA: No Charges for Off-Duty LAPD Cop in Scuffle With Anaheim Teens

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas held a press conference this morning to announce his agency won't be prosecuting Kevin Ferguson, an Anaheim resident and off-duty Los Angeles Police department officer who detained 13-year-old Christian Dorscht in an after-school scuffle last Feb. 21. The altercation ended with Ferguson firing a shot into the ground scattering terrified youth that gathered near the scene. Viral video of the incident spurred angry protests that ended in multiple arrests and the vandalizing of Ferguson's home.

"Central to the case at hand are two issues," Rackauckas explained. "Does the evidence establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Ferguson did not have a legal right to detain John Doe? And second, does the evidence establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Ferguson used an unreasonable amount of force in detaining John Doe in assuming he had a right to do so?" (Being a minor, Dorscht wasn't named during the press conference). The DA turned the podium over to assistant district attorney Ebrahim Baytieh to tell reporters why they decided not to file charges against the off-duty cop.

The trouble began around 2:38 p.m. that day when Dorscht walked home from school with three friends. A 13-year-old girl walked on the driveway of Ferguson's home when he called her a "bitch" according to claims made in new videos shown at the press conference. Dorscht stood up for his friend, but the group decided to continue walking home. Newly released surveillance footage from a couple houses down shows Ferguson pursuing Dorscht before grabbing a hold of him. At one point, the 33-year-old man at the time kicked the teen in the groin before losing control of him. In another new cellphone video, Ferguson regained control of Dorscht on a neighbor's lawn and placed him in a headlock.