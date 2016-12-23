menu

Newport Beach Cops Hold Eve of Christmas Eve DUI Checkpoint


Newport Beach Cops Hold Eve of Christmas Eve DUI Checkpoint

Friday, December 23, 2016 at 6:09 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Don't be haunted by a drunken Santa.
Don't be haunted by a drunken Santa.
Scott Feinblatt
They see you when you're swerving, they know when you're a-baked ...

Newport Beach Police Department holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 8 tonight through 2 a.m. Saturday.

The exact location was not disclosed.

Holiday parties on the Pen, at PCH watering holes and atop the gilded (and gated) hills can contribute to dangerous driving conditions.

Officials recommend using taxis, designated drivers, online ride services—anything other than getting behind the wheel if you are blotto.

The California Office of Traffic Safety’s Designated Driver VIP mobile app, which is available for free download on iOS and Android devices, points sober drivers to nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives like appetizers, non-alcoholic drinks and more.

Checkpoint funding comes to the Newport Beach Police Department through a state Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

