Newport Beach Cops Hold Eve of Christmas Eve DUI Checkpoint
|
Don't be haunted by a drunken Santa.
Scott Feinblatt
They see you when you're swerving, they know when you're a-baked ...
Newport Beach Police Department holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 8 tonight through 2 a.m. Saturday.
The exact location was not disclosed.
Holiday parties on the Pen, at PCH watering holes and atop the gilded (and gated) hills can contribute to dangerous driving conditions.
Officials recommend using taxis, designated drivers, online ride services—anything other than getting behind the wheel if you are blotto.
The California Office of Traffic Safety’s Designated Driver VIP mobile app, which is available for free download on iOS and Android devices, points sober drivers to nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives like appetizers, non-alcoholic drinks and more.
Checkpoint funding comes to the Newport Beach Police Department through a state Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
