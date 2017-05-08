Cops Try to Keep Newport Beach Safe for Bikes and Pedestrians Starting Today

Nothing to see here, officer. Photo by flickr user Adam Baker

The Newport Beach Police Department today kicks off the first of three bicycle and pedestrian safety operations.

Today, on Wednesday, May 17, and again on Monday, May 22, extra officers will patrol streets where have been recent incidents involving bicyclists, pedestrians and traffic collisions "in an effort to reduce injuries," states a NBPD advisory.

Police will be especially on the lookout for those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals and any other dangerous activities. The hammer will come down on those driving vehicles that fail to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks as well as pedestrians who fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way, the department vows.

The Newport Beach Police Department states it investigated 14 fatal and 422 injury collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists during 2013, 2014 and 2015).

The operations are funded by California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

