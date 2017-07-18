menu

Westminster City Clerk and Los Al Police Captain Dead in Murder-Suicide?

Israel Corpus, Elvira Ventura and Jonathan Hernandez: OC's Latest Homicide Victims


Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 6:53 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
Westminster’s city clerk and a Los Alamitos Police Department captain were found shot to death in a Seal Beach apartment early Monday.

Police investigators are not yet saying if it was a murder/suicide.

But witnesses told the Orange County Register that Amanda Jensen was visiting her boyfriend Rick Moore and that they heard her yell, “No, don’t do this” and then multiple gunshots.

The coroner confirmed that Jensen, 37, of Garden Grove, and Moore, 49, of Seal Beach, are the deceased.

Police confirmed that Jensen was the city clerk with the city of Westminster and that Moore was a Los Alamitos police captain.

Dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday from Jensen asking for police assistance at an apartment in the 100 block of 7th Street, but the line went dead.

As officers arrived, witnesses reportedly told them they had heard the gunshots.

A police perimeter was set up around the apartment and surrounding area due to fears a barricaded suspect might be inside.

However, after hours of no response coming from inside, SWAT officers forced their way in and found the bodies around 2 a.m.

The county coroner later determined they had been dead since around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Neighbors told the Register the couple had a tumultuous relationship.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Seal Beach Police Det. Jeff Gibson at 562.799.4100, ext. 1109.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

