More Allegations Emerge Against OC Deputy Accused of Raping Porn Star

Two more women claim they were sexually assaulted by the same sheriff's deputy facing a federal lawsuit for an alleged "atrocious," 2014, on-duty rape of Alexa Curtin, a onetime porn star who participated in Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County.

Making national news last April, attorney Jeremy D. Jass initiated legal action against the Orange County Sheriff's Department (OCSD) and deputy Nicholas Lee Caropino, who he says told Curtin, "Show me your pussy," and "I am going to [screw] the shit out of you" before ordering her to perform oral sex and mount him in the passenger seat of her vehicle.

"While in this position, deputy Caropino forced sexual intercourse with Ms. Curtin," Jass wrote. "Plaintiff was violated, traumatized, emotionally drained, in shock and fearing for her own safety."

This week inside the Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse in Santa Ana, the Long Beach-based attorney reported that a new victim, Jane Doe #1, contacted him to allege Caropino raped her in the backseat of her vehicle during a June 2013 traffic stop in Dana Point.

According to court records, the officer saw Caropino drinking margaritas inside Fred's Mexican Cafe at about 1 a.m. and later initiated a traffic stop.

"Deputy Caropino told her that he had turned off all of his recording devices off, which further frightened Ms. Doe #1," the brief states. "He then asked if Doe was 'wet' and that he wanted to feel her. He reached in through the driver side window and forced his hand under her panties to fondle her genitals. Caropino then said, 'I want to [screw] you right now.'"

The deputy "engaged in non-consensual sexual intercourse with her in the backseat of her car," according to court records.

A second woman, Jane Doe #2, filed a Feb. 2014 governmental claim alleging that an on-duty Caropino visited her home five months earlier after she'd been released from custody and demanded intercourse.

The outcome of that claim isn't clear, but Jass labels the three separate cases evidence of the deputy's potential "modus operandi."

Confidential OCSD records show the department fired Caropino in August 2015, but have kept the reasons a secret from public consumption.

In the lead up to Curtin's scheduled late April trial, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith—OCSD's private, downtown Los Angeles lawyers—are strenuously fighting Jass' demands to inspect department records that would reveal details about investigations into Caropino as well as other instances of deputies using their state powers to commit sexual misconduct.

According to the firm, the requests are overly broad, burdensome, invasions of privacy and nothing more than unfair a "fishing expedition" to bolster Curtin's case.

They've also stonewalled Jass' special interrogatory demands by claiming, for example, they don't understand the meaning of terms he used like "sexual activity," "on duty" and "detained persons."

U.S. District Court Judge Stephen V. Wilson, who is presiding in his LA courtroom, will settle the dispute in coming weeks.

