Molester of Girls Convicted, Sex Offender Indicted and Would-Be Rapist Sought

Jay Brockman

A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting two underage female relatives multiple times over several years in Anaheim.

A convicted sex offender from Long Beach has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of attempted sex trafficking of a child as part of a sting operation.

And Santa Ana police detectives are seeking the public and media's help in catching a would-be rapist.

Joel Guerrerojasso Anaheim Police Department

Joel Guerrerojasso was found guilty Wednesday of two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, felony counts of lewd acts on a child ages 14 or 15 and forcible oral copulation, and jurors also found true sentencing enhancements for multiple victims. One of the 36-year-old Anaheim resident's relatives, who just turned 17, recounted Guerrerojasso molesting and abusing her since she was age 8, and by the time she was in the seventh grade, the adult was showing her pornographic videos on a cell phone and encouraging her to be sexually active. The other girl relative, who is 12, told investigators that Guerrerojasso molested her also. Arrested in September, he could get up to 45 years to life in state prison at his sentencing that is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Victor James Sporman U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Victor James Sporman was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for the alleged attempted sex trafficking of a child and using the Internet to induce a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigation were conducting an anti-sex trafficking operation in Long Beach that included posting an advertisement on craigslist seeking pervs interested having sex with minors in exchange for money. On Oct. 26, Sporman responded to the ad via e-mail and subsequently engaged in a series of text messages with an undercover agent posing as a 15-year-old girl, according to the indictment. The 46-year-old Long Beach man agreed to pay $200 to engage in sex with the "girl" and went on to repeatedly text her photographs of himself, money and his genitals, the indictment alleges. The convicted sex offender arranged a Dec. 6 date with the girl at a hotel, and when he was busted he had about $200 and two condoms on him, ICE claims. After Sporman's initial court appearance the next day, he was released on a $40,000 bond. Set to be arraigned Tuesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, Sporman faces from 10 years to life in federal prison if he is convicted at trial. "The predators who are brazenly stalking our children online need to know that HSI, together with its law enforcement partners, is working tirelessly to track you down and hold you accountable for your crimes," said Joseph Macias, special agent in charge for HSI Los Angeles, which ran the sting with the Long Beach Police Department. "We need the public's assistance in this effort. We urge anyone in the community who has information about this case, or any other incident involving possible child sex trafficking, to come forward so we can prosecute the perpetrators and provide assistance to their victims." Investigators believe there may be unidentified underage victims related to Sporman, adds HSI, which asks anyone with information to contact investigators through the toll-free tip line at 1.866.DHS.2.ICE or by completing an online form.

The attacker appears ghostly in this image pulled from a security camera. Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD)

A man believed to be age 24 to 30 is being sought for attempting to rape a woman in Santa Ana Tuesday night, according to police. The woman had just parked her vehicle in the 1600 block of South Pacific Avenue just after 10:45 p.m. Dec. 27 when a man she did not know opened the driver's side door, pulled down his pants and flashed her, states an Santa Ana Police Department advisory.

A look at the attacker walking the other way. SAPD

The stranger went on to force himself on top of her and try to sexually assault her, but her screams and violent kicks made him get off of her, get out of the car and dash off west on Occidental Street.

Sketch artist drawing of attacker. SAPD

He was described as Hispanic, 24 to 30, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, with a medium build, a medium to dark complexion and multiple pock marks or acne scars on his face. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white soles. It was enough of a description to lead to the creation of two artist renderings of the sicko.

Another view of him SAPD

If you recognize him or have any other information that can help investigators, call Santa Ana Police Detective Gabe Gutierrez at 714.245.8516 or Orange County Crime Stoppers, even anonymously, at 1.855.TIP.OCCS.

