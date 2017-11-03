Listen For Yourself: Milo Yiannopoulos Misused The Word 'Anthropomorphic' And His Trolls Blamed Us

On Tuesday night Milo Yiannopoulos spoke at Cal State Fullerton (CSUF) drawing a crowd of over 800 adoring fans, tons of media, groups of protesters and police. After spending nearly an hour discussing the ways in which censorship is wrong, political correctness and cultural sensitivity are bullshit and how the Left is whiny, we caught up with the conservative demagogue to ask him a few questions of our own.

You can read the interview here.

In the 15 minutes spent with Yiannopoulos, we spoke about neo-Nazis, free speech, why he calls Trump “daddy” and global warming. But what he said about global warming has us— and some of you— perplexed.

Let's get this out of the way first: Yes—it’s insane he doesn’t believe in global warming. I mean, how do you explain what happened in Puerto Rico, Huston, Bali and Florida this year? How do you explain massive Antarctic icebergs breaking off in chunks four times the size of Manhattan or the size of Delaware? You can't. Those events are the result of climate change. If you don't believe that then you're either in denial, blind, living under a rock, blindly trust in Trump or haven't been educated. But all of this is besides the point. It was brought to our attention that the context in which he used the word “anthropomorphic” is incorrect.

"Well I don’t know how interesting this is, I am not a climate scientist but I don’t believe in man made acceleration of the natural climate... It exists relatively unaffected by the tiny things we do. So do I believe in anthropomorphic climate change? No."

The definition of anthropomorphic is: "The attribution of human characteristics or behavior to a god, animal, or object." The word he meant to use was anthropogenic, which is used when talking about environmental pollution and pollutants and is defined as: "Caused or produced by humans."

Some of you thought it was our lack of listening and transcribing skills that got the word wrong. But we're here to set the record straight and prove to you that that's not the case. We didn't mishear the word anthropomorphic—he didn't use it right. And if you don't believe us, listen to the political diva for yourself. We've linked that segment of our interview below. Take that, ya trolls!