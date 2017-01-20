menu

Man Tells Anaheim Police He Killed His Wife and They Believe Him

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 6:13 a.m.
By Matt Coker
A man with a baby in his car drove up to an Anaheim Police officer Thursday afternoon, got out of the vehicle very agitated and allegedly said "he had killed his wife" and that he wanted cops "to take his life," according to authorities.

Held at gunpoint on Wilshire Avenue, north of Lincoln Avenue, around 1:40 p.m., the unidentified fellow directed officers to an apartment on East Wilken Way, according to Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

Officers there found someone performing CPR on a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Wyatt, who added the victim had suffered unspecified traumatic injuries.

The man was taken into custody, and the baby, who was not injured, is now safe.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

