Man Tells Anaheim Police He Killed His Wife and They Believe Him
A man with a baby in his car drove up to an Anaheim Police officer Thursday afternoon, got out of the vehicle very agitated and allegedly said "he had killed his wife" and that he wanted cops "to take his life," according to authorities.
Held at gunpoint on Wilshire Avenue, north of Lincoln Avenue, around 1:40 p.m., the unidentified fellow directed officers to an apartment on East Wilken Way, according to Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.
Officers there found someone performing CPR on a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Wyatt, who added the victim had suffered unspecified traumatic injuries.
The man was taken into custody, and the baby, who was not injured, is now safe.
