Man Accused of Jizzing into Woman's Water Bottles Three Times at Work

A Palmdale man faces misdemeanor battery and attempted vandalism charges for slipping semen into a co-worker's water bottles and later smearing his baby batter on her computer equipment. La Palma police arrested Stevens Millancastro, 27, after the targeted woman reported in January that her computer mouse was covered in splooge.

According to the Orange County District Attorney's office, Millancastro worked with the woman in a La Palma office since 2014. On two separate occasions between November and December last year, he stands accused of jacking off into a honey jar the victim kept at her desk. She ate the honey every other day not knowing it had been contaminated.

During that same time, Millancastro allegedly masturbated into his co-worker's water bottles twice. Only, the skeet wasn't as discreet. The victim noticed the water looked a little milky and threw the bottles away both times. On Jan. 9, she saw that her water appeared cloudy again and alerted a supervisor at work who set up a surveillance camera in her office.

Just four days after the last water bottle incident, surveillance footage caught Millancastro going into the victim's work space before she touched her computer mouse covered in semen.

SICK! SICK! SICK!

If the perverted crime sounds familiar, it's because it is! A jury found Michael Kevin Lallana, a Fullerton man, guilty of battery back in 2011 for rubbing one out into a woman's water bottle at work two times. The victim drank the polluted water on both occasions. Lallana was sentenced to six months in jail.

Millancastro's charges carry a sentencing enhancement for committing the crimes for the purpose of sexual gratification. If convicted, he faces a maximum two-year prison sentence and will have to register as a lifetime sex offender.

