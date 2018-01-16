Ex-JDL Bomber of Interest in Alex Odeh Murder Case Loses Israel Transfer Suit

The prospects of Robert "Bob" Manning being transferred to Israel to serve out the rest of his life sentence chilled supporters of Alex Odeh, a Palestinian-American activist killed by a rigged pipe bomb when he opened the door to his Santa Ana office on Oct. 11, 1985. Manning, a member of the Jewish Defense League (JDL) at the time, never faced charges for the still-unsolved murder but was convicted of a 1980 letter bombing that killed Patricia Wilkerson, a Manhattan Beach secretary.

In late 2016, Manning sued the United States Department of Justice over a transfer request to Israel they initially approved for him the year before only to suddenly revoke it two weeks later. "This ability to give and take away may have been viable in the France of Louis XVI," Paul Batista, Manning's attorney, argued in court documents. "It is not viable here." But last month, a federal judge in New York dismissed the case in its entirety.

"Because there is no legally protected interest in international prison transfer, Manning cannot demonstrate constitutional standing," Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. wrote in his Dec. 15 opinion. Though the judge could've ended on that point, he expanded further saying the convicted bomber couldn't show "prudential standing," either. "The benefit that Manning was granted before being revoked was just that: a benefit, but not an entitlement. Manning lacks standing and is thus without recourse to remedy his grievance."