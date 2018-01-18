Union Hotel Workers Say "Time's Up" on Sexual Harassment in Laguna Beach

Women gathered at Treasure Island Park in Laguna Beach yesterday morning dressed in all black just like actresses did during the Golden Globes in support of the Time's Up movement. They had Juana Melara and Sandra Pezqueda, two "Silence Breakers" from Time Magazine's recent "Person of the Year" issue, among them. The two union hotel housekeepers spoke out against sexual harassment in the hospitality industry and readied to descend on the high-end Montage hotel with the same message.
The noontime procession wasn't so much against the Montage itself, but a speaker scheduled to appear there. The hotel played host to the 15th annual U.S. Winter Forum on Real Estate Opportunity and Private Fund Investing, a veritable gathering of mostly bougie white men who had their convertible Ferraris and Benzos parked out in front of the main lobby. Bradford Howe, a Lowe Enterprises senior executive, was listed as a panelist for the "What's Selling & Who's Buying in 2018" roundtable at the forum. The private-equity firm operates the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, where Pezqueda, a dishwasher, reported sexual harassment from a supervisor who cut her hours when rebuffed. Since being fired after coming forward, she's filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination and retaliation.
Before seeking out Bradford inside the forum, the women and their supporters held a press conference outside. "Do you think Mr. Howe will be speaking about how to ensure Sandra's experience will never ever happen again at a property controlled by this firm?" asked Mirvette Judeh, a supporter who emceed the press conference. "We have a message for Mr. Howe and the rest of the private equity industry gathered here today to make some more money. Your time is up for ignoring the plight of women like Sandra!"
Reverend Sarah Halverson-Cano, who ministers at the progressive Fairview Community Church in Costa Mesa, took the podium next. "One thing we know is that sexual harassment is just like cockroaches, right?" she said. "When you find one, you know that there's a whole mess of it everywhere! What we want is to shine a light on those roaches!" Halverson-Cano's speech ended like all did that noon with a clapping chant of "Time's up!" Maria Elena Durazo, a Unite Here labor leader running for state senate and Laura Oatman, who's vying to unset congressman Dana Rohrabacher, also offered support from the podium.
Melara, a hotel worker at the Long Beach Westin and Unite Here Local 11 member, recounted the same job site sexual harassment encounters she did when featured in Time Magazine. "Men have exposed themselves to me, put their hands on me, [and] asked me to perform sexual acts on them countless times," she said. "Once I had to lock myself into a room after a man forced his way in when I was cleaning and exposed himself." In September, Long Beach city council voted down an effort to pass an ordinance protecting vulnerable hotel workers from sexual harassment by providing a panic button, but Melara isn't giving up the fight.
Ending the press conference, Pezqueda addressed the crowd of union members, activists and clergy. "I can't believe I was able to come forward and report, but I'm now very proud for having done so," she said in Spanish. "I did it for my daughters because I didn't want them to be silent in the future. We are women and we have equal rights!"
A group of women, interlocked at the arms, made their way towards the front entrance of the Montage afterward. A man working security stopped them at first. Durazo asked to speak with Howe or, at the very least, the event producer. "We don't have any information," he responded, noting that press couldn't come any further on private property with their cameras.
After a brief impasse, the women advanced into the front lobby where they were met by two men who didn't field their questions, preferring to turn their backs on them instead. Laguna Beach Police Sergeant William Downing arrived and asked the women to leave. They complied and made their way back to Treasure Island Park vowing to fight another day.
"I just want to thank all of you for giving us the strength to be here and supporting so that we can put an end to sexual abuse in our places of work," Melara said to the crowd. "Sí, se puede!"
