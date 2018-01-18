Union Hotel Workers Say "Time's Up" on Sexual Harassment in Laguna Beach

Women gathered at Treasure Island Park in Laguna Beach yesterday morning dressed in all black just like actresses did during the Golden Globes in support of the Time's Up movement. They had Juana Melara and Sandra Pezqueda, two "Silence Breakers" from Time Magazine's recent "Person of the Year" issue, among them. The two union hotel housekeepers spoke out against sexual harassment in the hospitality industry and readied to descend on the high-end Montage hotel with the same message.

The noontime procession wasn't so much against the Montage itself, but a speaker scheduled to appear there. The hotel played host to the 15th annual U.S. Winter Forum on Real Estate Opportunity and Private Fund Investing, a veritable gathering of mostly bougie white men who had their convertible Ferraris and Benzos parked out in front of the main lobby. Bradford Howe, a Lowe Enterprises senior executive, was listed as a panelist for the "What's Selling & Who's Buying in 2018" roundtable at the forum. The private-equity firm operates the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, where Pezqueda, a dishwasher, reported sexual harassment from a supervisor who cut her hours when rebuffed. Since being fired after coming forward, she's filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination and retaliation.

Before seeking out Bradford inside the forum, the women and their supporters held a press conference outside. "Do you think Mr. Howe will be speaking about how to ensure Sandra's experience will never ever happen again at a property controlled by this firm?" asked Mirvette Judeh, a supporter who emceed the press conference. "We have a message for Mr. Howe and the rest of the private equity industry gathered here today to make some more money. Your time is up for ignoring the plight of women like Sandra!"