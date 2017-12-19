Brea Targets Downtown Protest Rallies With Far-Reaching Ordinance

Any activist wanting to hold a protest in downtown Brea drawing a few dozen or more like-minded people may have to endure a new, heavily-regulated permitting process. This evening, city council will consider the benignly-titled "Public Assembly Ordinance" during its meeting, but liberal groups and labor unions who've protested outside Republican Congressman Ed Royce's office downtown are already decrying the effort as chilling crackdown on the First Amendment. "This is an effort to silence Royce's constituents," says Ada Briceño, co-president of Unite Here Local 11. "Brea should not be covering up for him. It's absolutely unacceptable."

The proposed law forbids any non-permitted protest of at least 30 people on public property in downtown. The same goes for gatherings larger than 75 people outside the area. Obtaining a permit would entail a slew of new requirements. Under the ordinance, activists have to file an application with the city manager no less than four days before their event—so much for spontaneous protests! Not only would organizers have to pay a permit application fee, but they'd also have to foot the bill for the police response and any other city service related to the action.

Briceño has protested all around OC with Unite Here—including in civil disobedience actions—and can't recall a time since 2001 when the union ever footed a bill from a local city for any associated costs. More recently, Unite Here helped organize 200 people, including Service Employee International Union-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW) members, outside Royce's office in late October for a national day of action in defense of Temporary Protected Status immigrants. During the demonstration, Daniel Wenzek became agitated and drove his car through an intersection, pinning protesters on his hood.