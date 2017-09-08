There's a Lake Forest DUI Checkpoint Tonight!
|
Look for this to play out somewhere in Lake Forest tonight.
Orange County Sheriff's Department
The Orange County Sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight in Lake Forest.
The exact location is not being publicized.
But it runs from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
The OCSD is encouraging those out for a night of drinking or drugging to use cabs, ride services or public transportation, noting that, "The cost of a ride home is cheap!"
Especially when compared to costs that can exceed $10,000 for dealing with a DUI conviction.
Funding for the operation is provided to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
