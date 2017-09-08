menu

There's a Lake Forest DUI Checkpoint Tonight!

There's a Lake Forest DUI Checkpoint Tonight!

Friday, September 8, 2017 at 7:46 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Look for this to play out somewhere in Lake Forest tonight.
Look for this to play out somewhere in Lake Forest tonight.
Orange County Sheriff's Department
The Orange County Sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight in Lake Forest.

The exact location is not being publicized.

But it runs from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The OCSD is encouraging those out for a night of drinking or drugging to use cabs, ride services or public transportation, noting that, "The cost of a ride home is cheap!"

Especially when compared to costs that can exceed $10,000 for dealing with a DUI conviction.

Funding for the operation is provided to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

