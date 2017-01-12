La Niña Tiptoes Through the Torrents [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Last year, OC Weekly cartoonist Leslie Agan did a charming Orange Feathers about how El Niño didn't do shit. Now, with more rain in January across California than any year this past decade despite the forecast of the drier weather phenomenon La Niña, Leslie revisits the subject. Take it away!

"After waiting for little El Niño to bring us some drought relief, the biggest contribution is coming by way of his teenaged sister La Niña - all grown up, dancing and making it rain cats and dogs. Yay!"



BOOM

