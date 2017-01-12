menu

La Niña Tiptoes Through the Torrents [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

La Niña Tiptoes Through the Torrents [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 5:05 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Last year, OC Weekly cartoonist Leslie Agan did a charming Orange Feathers about how El Niño didn't do shit. Now, with more rain in January across California than any year this past decade despite the forecast of the drier weather phenomenon La Niña, Leslie revisits the subject. Take it away!

"After waiting for little El Niño to bring us some drought relief, the biggest contribution is coming by way of his teenaged sister La Niña - all grown up, dancing and making it rain cats and dogs. Yay!"

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

