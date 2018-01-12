LA Community Radio Station KPFK-90.7 FM Defies Death Again—For Now

Just like rumors of the late Fidel Castro's demise circulated in Little Havana for years, the fate of KPFK 90.7 FM in Los Angeles has been constant chronicle of a death foretold. The threat seemed more alarming this week when the Pacifica Network, which KPFK belongs to, found itself on the edge of asset forfeitures that could've have knocked some of its politically progressive stations off the air. But thanks to an emergency "bridge loan" from Southern California supporters, the shows will go on.

So what the hell happened this time? The trouble didn't begin in Southern California, but New York City. That's where Pacifica station WBAI's repeated failure to pay rent to Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) ended up in the courts. A judge ruled in favor of ESRT, which owns the Empire State Building where WBAI houses its transmitter, in late 2016. When time came to begin collecting on the nearly $2 million judgment, the network pulled out its empty pockets instead. As early as this week, ESRT could have seized Pacifica's lucrative assets in LA and KPFA, its Berkeley sister station.

Programmers spoke of doomsday prophecies while the network's governing board fumbled over declaring a Chapter 11 bankruptcy or selling off WBAI's prime position on the dial in a signal-swap to help solve its woes. The last minute bridge loan allows KPFK to defy disaster once more and averts another sad tale of a Southern California media apocalypse. "One never quite wants to underestimate the incompetence of people involved in Pacifica's governance," says Alan Minsky, KPFK's interim program director, "but I can't imagine they will fail to communicate that the money has been raised." The loan, and its terms, are expected to be finalized next week.