OC KKK Leader William Ernest Hagen Reported in Trouble with Law Again

EXPAND William Hagen and the Gimp in a recruitment video. YouTube

Orange County's Ku Klux Klan Grand Dragon, who was arrested in December for allegedly stabbing and beating a man at a North Carolina Klan gathering, was popped Friday for assault with a deadly weapon in Westminster, according to a source.

Officials with the Westminster Police Department could not be reached for confirmation at press time, but online records indicate 51-year-old William Ernest Hagen was being held without bail in Orange County Jail as of Sunday night.

The sheriff department's jail inmate database indicates Hagen gave "manager" as his occupation and that he has a court date scheduled June 16.

William Hagen's North Carolina booking photo. Caswell County Sheriff's Office

Also known as "Billy Quigg" and "William Quigg," Hagen was also arrested Dec. 3 at the Yanceyville, North Carolina, home of Christopher Eugene Barker, the founder of the local Ku Klux Klan who was also taken into custody by Caswell County sheriff's deputies.

Court documents in North Carolina indicated that Hagen got into an altercation with Richard Dillon, who'd come from Indiana to attend a "National Klanvocation" event that would include a victory parade for then-president-elect Donald Trump. Dillon had previously posted criticism of Hagen online over lax security at a February 2016 KKK event in Anaheim, where counter-protesters beat up klansmen.

Hagen, of Orange, is accused of plunging a knife that had been strapped to his ankle into the chest of Dillon, who fell to the ground, where Barker allegedly roughed up the victim some more.

EXPAND Down goes klansman (in Anaheim). Eric Hood / OC Weekly

It was Hagen, the California Grand Dragon West Coast King Kleagle of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, who was roughed up by counter-protesters during the Klan rally in Anaheim, where Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino, intervened to save the klukker from further harm.

